Right now, the Echo Show 5 is half off. Normally priced at $90, you can snag one for just $45 right now. Or pick up several, now's the time to stock up.

Yeah, we are all super excited about the HomePod mini , but it won't be available until November. In the meantime, you can pick up an Echo Show 5 Prime Day deal now. Having both devices will be pretty awesome!

So what does an Echo Show actually do? The Alexa-enabled device with a 5.5-inch screen can help you manage your day. Connect with friends and family via video calls; if they don't have an Echo device, they can use Skype or the Alexa app on the device of their choice. Purchase an Echo Show for each area of your home and use it as an intercom system.

Follow recipes, step by step. Update to-do lists and calendars. Get the current weather and traffic conditions before you leave your home. Ask Alexa to show you your TV show, movie, or trailer of choice. Listen to radio stations, podcasts, or audiobooks. Take control of your smart home; manage your connected lights, thermostat, and view your security cameras on the screen. Personalize your Echo Show with clock faces and photos of your choice.

The Echo Show is designed so you can protect your privacy. Turn off the microphone and camera with the touch of a button. You can also slide a built-in shutter to turn off your camera.

I really like the idea of buying a bunch of these and putting one on each floor of my home. Right now, my son is working from home downstairs, I'm working on the main floor, and my husband is working upstairs. I could put an Echo Show 5 in each room and call everyone to dinner without having to raise my voice.

This would also be a cool thing for parents of young children who maybe have parents far away. Imagine your little ones chatting away to their grandparents without having to hand over your pricey smartphone, tablet, or computer to a child. It's also great for older relatives who maybe don't use smartphones or computers confidently.

If the Echo Show 5 is really more Echo than you need, Amazon is also running a great Prime Day bundle with the Echo Dot, which is basically paying you to listen to Amazon Music Unlimited! Check out all the best Prime Day deals here.