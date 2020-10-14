Echo DotSource: Amazon

Apple announced its brand new HomePod mini at its October iPhone 12 event, Tuesday. It costs just $99 and promises to be a big hit with those looking for a more affordable smart speaker from Apple. As is often the case, Apple is trying to muscle in on a well-established market, and there are already some really excellent speakers on the market. Even better? Many of them are discounted for Prime Day. Here's a round-up of the best Prime Day Speaker deals in case you can't wait for HomePod mini.

A little Alexa: Echo Dot

Smart speaker

This pint-sized powerhouse is a speaker and voice assistant in one.

$19 at Amazon

Play outside: Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker

Sounds like a great deal

This premium speaker has a 20-hour battery so you can leave the charger at home and just enjoy having a soundtrack for your hiking or camping trip.

$55 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon

Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.

$69.99 at Amazon

Echo Studio with Philips Hue smart bulbs | $149.99 at Amazon

The Echo Studio is currently $50 off at Amazon, and you can also score two free Philips Hue Smart Bulbs along with the purchase! That's an added $30 value!

$149.99 at Amazon

Products like Amazon's Echo Dot give customers the perfect foot in the door when it comes to home audio and smart home control. You can use Alexa to ask questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, and control your smart home devices like lightbulbs.

