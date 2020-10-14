Apple announced its brand new HomePod mini at its October iPhone 12 event, Tuesday. It costs just $99 and promises to be a big hit with those looking for a more affordable smart speaker from Apple. As is often the case, Apple is trying to muscle in on a well-established market, and there are already some really excellent speakers on the market. Even better? Many of them are discounted for Prime Day. Here's a round-up of the best Prime Day Speaker deals in case you can't wait for HomePod mini.

Products like Amazon's Echo Dot give customers the perfect foot in the door when it comes to home audio and smart home control. You can use Alexa to ask questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, and control your smart home devices like lightbulbs.