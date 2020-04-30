Anker's Powerline II USB-C to USB-C Cable is one of the more durable models you can get as it has the strength to last 12 times longer than standard cables with the ability to withstand over 12,000 bends during testing. While it normally sells for up to $12, today you can pick up the black version for only $6.99 when you buy via Anker's official eBay store. You'll see the discount in your cart and you get $5 off per cable you buy so you can add a bunch to your cart to save more.

This USB-C to USB-C 2.0 cable supports Power Delivery charging and is suitable for powering everything from smartphones like the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 devices to electronics like the Nintendo Switch and MacBook computers. It measures six feet long so you can use it comfortably without needing to be right beside wherever it's plugged into. The Powerline II is USB-IF certified and Anker even includes a lifetime warranty with its purchase, which is why they've dubbed it "the cable that's yours for life". At Amazon, almost 1,500 customers have left reviews for this charging cable resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

If you don't have one already, you might want to pick up a USB wall adapter with Power Delivery to achieve a faster charge with this cable. Otherwise, you might still be stuck at slow charging speeds. Fortunately, Anker has a few of those on sale via its eBay store too. Meanwhile, for charging while on the go, our guide to the best power banks under $30 can help you find a portable battery charger worth bringing along on your trip.

Anker is offering free shipping with today's purchase. We don't know when this deal will expire, so don't miss it.