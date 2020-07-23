Considering how many of the electronics we use are USB-powered these days, there's no reason for the power strips you own to solely have AC outlets. USB outlets integrated into your power strips makes plugging in your devices a lot simpler, and right now the Poweradd Travel Power Strip is a great choice if you need to upgrade as it's currently 50% off at Amazon. Just use promo code DRCA7KQ5 during checkout to snag one for $14.99 today. This deal brings its price lower than it's ever reached without a code before.

$15 Savings Poweradd Travel Power Strip Upgrade the way you power up with this USB-C power strip featuring five AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port for eight ways to charge your devices, as well as surge protection. $14.99 $29.99 $15 off See at Amazon With coupon: DRCA7KQ5

The PowerAdd USB-C Travel Power Strip was designed so you can power up to eight devices all at once. It's equipped with five AC outlets, two USB ports, and a USB-C port. There's a retractable power cord which only extends out as far as you need it to, and it's not too long either at just 3.3 feet. That gets rid of any unsightly tangled messes which might occur otherwise.

This power strip utilizes smart IC technology so that any devices plugged into the USB ports are detected to maximize the charging speed based on what's appropriate for that specific device. It also functions as a surge protector and helps to protect your connected devices from power overlods, over-voltage, short circuits, power spikes, overheating, and more. Plus, Poweradd includes a 2-year warranty with the purchase at no additional cost. Over 700 customers left a review for this power strip resulting in a collective rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

