Wireless chargers still feel like magic some times which means being able to pick up a wireless charger with a brand name like Anker on it for less than $8 is even more impressive. But that's where we're at, and the Anker PowerWave Pad is just $7.99 as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities.
This little wireless charging puck is perfectly suited to powering your iPhone as much as your AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger | 50% off at Amazon
This excellent wireless charger will power your iPhone or AirPods without the need to fiddle with any cumbersome wires. Charging speeds vary depending on what you put on it, but iPhones will charge at 7.5W – the fastest you're going to get without going MagSafe.
The Anker name is one I've been trusting for years now and I've yet to have a bad experience with any of their accessories. The idea of bagging a wireless charger for just $8 is amazing to me and at this price, there are few reasons not to put one of these things on every surface you can find. You need never run out of juice again!
This deal will only run for the remainder of today so make sure you grab your bargain wireless charger while the going is good. It isn't every day you get to save 50% on anything, let alone something as useful as a wireless charger.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.