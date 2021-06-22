This little wireless charging puck is perfectly suited to powering your iPhone as much as your AirPods and AirPods Pro .

Wireless chargers still feel like magic some times which means being able to pick up a wireless charger with a brand name like Anker on it for less than $8 is even more impressive. But that's where we're at, and the Anker PowerWave Pad is just $7.99 as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities.

This excellent wireless charger will power your iPhone or AirPods without the need to fiddle with any cumbersome wires. Charging speeds vary depending on what you put on it, but iPhones will charge at 7.5W – the fastest you're going to get without going MagSafe.

The Anker name is one I've been trusting for years now and I've yet to have a bad experience with any of their accessories. The idea of bagging a wireless charger for just $8 is amazing to me and at this price, there are few reasons not to put one of these things on every surface you can find. You need never run out of juice again!

This deal will only run for the remainder of today so make sure you grab your bargain wireless charger while the going is good. It isn't every day you get to save 50% on anything, let alone something as useful as a wireless charger.