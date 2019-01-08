The Anker PowerCore AC 22000mAh universal portable charger with AC outlet is down to $109.99 on Amazon. All you have to do is clip the $40 off on-page coupon and the Anker drops from $150 down to this new deal price. That's the best we've ever seen for a product that's only a few months old and $10 better than the last deal we shared.

The PowerCore manages to fit two USB ports and a two-prong AC outlet into a very slim design. The AC outlet can charge any device that plugs into it up to 90W including laptops. It also has its own separate cover for protection. The USB ports use PowerIQ to determine what's being plugged in and give it the fastest charge possible. The 22000mAh capacity is enough to recharge a MacBook or recharge a Samsung S8 four times. Plus, you can recharge in four hours. Anker's devices come with an 18-month warranty.

