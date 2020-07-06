Keeping your phone powered up becomes so much easier with a device like the Choetech Dual Wireless Charger. Rather than having to find a charging cable everytime you want to power up your phone, set this wireless charging pad on your desk so you can charge your phone and other Qi-enabled devices without having to get up and take your mind off what you're working on. While it's usually priced just under $40 on average, today you can pick one up on sale for just $21.99 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code L2L8LHZR during checkout. That saves you $15 off its current price there and brings this wireless charger lower than it's reached without a code before.
Charge everything
Choetech Dual Wireless Charger
The charger can power up two phones simultaneously with up to 18W of power thanks to its 5-coil design and large surface area. It comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger and USB-C cable. Clip the on-page coupon and use the below code to save.
$21.99
$36.99 $15 off
Choetech's dual wireless charger features five built-in coils for a wider charging area that can accommodate two smartphones at the same time. You could also use the extra space for a Wireless Charging AirPods Case or Galaxy Buds. The charging pad offers speeds up to 10W depending on what your devices accept. It's designed with anti-slip PU leather to keep your phone from sliding off due to notification vibrations, as well as anti-slip pads on the bottom to keep it in place.
An integrated smart chip inside helps to provide better temperature control, along with surge protection, overvoltage prevention, short-circuit prevention, protection from overheating, and more. Choetech includes an 18-month warranty with this wireless charger's purchase, along with a USB-C charging cable and an 18W Quick Charge USB Adapter.
