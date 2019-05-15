Remember those earbuds you got with your iPhone when it was new? Still have them? Still use them? Maybe, maybe not. Whatever you did with yours, you're about to do a lot more. Anker's brand new USB-C to Lightning audio adapter works with headphones that use a Lightning connector like Apple's EarPods .

Plug-and-play. Turn headphones with that specific Lightning connector into headphones that can be used in far more places.

The Apple MFi certified adapter plugs into the USB-C port on your Mac, iPad Pro, or even a Windows 10 PC. You'll get full digital and lossless 48 KHz/24-bit audio transmission. Plus, remote functions and built-in mic will still work. With USB Audio Class 2, you won't need to install any new software or download drivers to get the adapter to work. It's also MFi certified to work with Apple devices.

Some of the other headphones that work with this adapter besides the Apple EarPods include the Beats urBeats3 earbuds, the Apogee Sennheiser Ambeo smart headset, the Pioneer Rayz and Rayz Plus, and more.

This is only the first in a long-line of products Anker plans to introduce. All of them will be designed to help you get the most out of our Lightning audio. You can find the adapter on Amazon for $29.99. While you can order now, it won't release until May 29.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.