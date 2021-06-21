Nobody should have to deal with a poor internet connection and making sure you have your entire home bathed in the best WiFi is one way to do that. Right now is your chance to get your hands on the NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System and save $130 as you do it.

Amazon normally sells this WiFi 6 two-device system for around $450, but this Amazon Prime day the price is being lowered to just $329.99 for Prime Members. Just imagine not having that corner of one room where nobody can get their MacBook onto the internet!