Nobody should have to deal with a poor internet connection and making sure you have your entire home bathed in the best WiFi is one way to do that. Right now is your chance to get your hands on the NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System and save $130 as you do it.
Amazon normally sells this WiFi 6 two-device system for around $450, but this Amazon Prime day the price is being lowered to just $329.99 for Prime Members. Just imagine not having that corner of one room where nobody can get their MacBook onto the internet!
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System | $130 off at Amazon
Capable of covering up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices, this mesh WiFi system won't let you down. Need more coverage? Add another satellite and another 2,500 sq. ft with ease.
This Orbi WiFi system is compatible with your existing cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL modem and you'll be up and running in no time thanks to the Orbi app on your iPhone.
Offering coverage of up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices as standard and with the option to extend that using an additional satellite, this WiFi 6 system will not only be blazing fast but it'll reach all four corners of your home as well.
Whether it's your Mac, your iPhone, an iPad, or any other device – this NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System will make sure it can connect to the internet in style, no matter where in your home it happens to be. This really is one of the best WiFi routers you're going to find.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
