No judgment. We've bought some of these deals ourselves. These are some pretty ... interesting ... things that lowkey don't make sense out of context.
- Floof maker: Puff-N-Fluff Dog Dryer
- Rage Cage: Nicolas Cage Pillow Case Magic Reversible Sequin Pillow Cover
- Um: NoseFrida The Snotsucker Baby Nasal Aspirator
- Butt cleaner: DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes
- Peee-uuu: Pheromones For Women Pheromone Perfume Oil (Attract Men)
- Drinking slowly: Let's Get Slothed wine glass
- Eye roll: That's What She Said - The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos
- Lazy excercise: Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer
- Full-body massage: Human Touch Super Novo, Full Body, Zero Gravity Massage Chair
- Life-saving sucker: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
- Erasable paper: Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook
- Sleeping partner: Snuggle-Pedic
Floof maker: Puff-N-Fluff Dog Dryer
Would your floof be OK inside this thing?
Rage Cage: Nicolas Cage Pillow Case Magic Reversible Sequin Pillow Cover
So you can practice your kissing.
Um: NoseFrida The Snotsucker Baby Nasal Aspirator
Just take a look at the illustrated instructions. That's one way to...clean things out.
Butt cleaner: DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes
These were a lightning deal that is already over, but I thought it was funny because poops.
Peee-uuu: Pheromones For Women Pheromone Perfume Oil (Attract Men)
Oh goody, now I can attract a man with my scent. Said no one ever.
Drinking slowly: Let's Get Slothed wine glass
The glass isn't crazy, but I just thought this sloth is dang cute.
Eye roll: That's What She Said - The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos
2002 called and wants its catchphrase back.
Full-body massage: Human Touch Super Novo, Full Body, Zero Gravity Massage Chair
It's like a baby cradle but for adults.
Life-saving sucker: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
This isn't really that crazy. I bought two of them.
Erasable paper: Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook
Erasable notebook? What will they think of next!
Sleeping partner: Snuggle-Pedic
For when your partner doesn't like to snuggle up in bed.
Isn't Prime Day great for finding those off-the-wall things you never knew you wanted but now suddenly finding yourself needing?
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.