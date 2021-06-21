Perfect for both beginning and advanced crafters, the Cricut Explore Air 2 makes quick work of even the most intricately cut designs. You can cut over 100 different materials, such as paper, vinyl, and iron-on materials. You can also use the Cricut Explore Air 2 for writing, drawing, scoring, and more with five different tools.

The Cricut Maker is a higher-end machine. You can cut over 300 different materials and use a dozen different tools for cutting, writing, drawing, scoring, embossing, engraving, and more.

This Amazon Prime Day, you can score a deal up to 32% off on the Cricut Explore Air 2 or a Cricut Maker bundle. Both Cricut machines connect with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook where you design your creations.