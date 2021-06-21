Perfect for both beginning and advanced crafters, the Cricut Explore Air 2 makes quick work of even the most intricately cut designs. You can cut over 100 different materials, such as paper, vinyl, and iron-on materials. You can also use the Cricut Explore Air 2 for writing, drawing, scoring, and more with five different tools.
The Cricut Maker is a higher-end machine. You can cut over 300 different materials and use a dozen different tools for cutting, writing, drawing, scoring, embossing, engraving, and more.
This Amazon Prime Day, you can score a deal up to 32% off on the Cricut Explore Air 2 or a Cricut Maker bundle. Both Cricut machines connect with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook where you design your creations.
I've made a number of projects on my Cricut machines, such as decals, greeting cards, wedding invitations, iron-on tees, Infusible Ink tees/mugs, signs, and more. The Cricut Design Space app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac lets you create anything you'd like for free, or you can use and personalize pre-made designs in the app. Once you've completed your design, your connected Cricut machine turns it into reality.
When choosing between the Cricut Explore Air 2 and the Cricut Maker, it's important to think about what kinds of projects you plan to make. If you want the largest variety of tools and materials that you can use with the Cricut, the Maker will be the better bet. If not, you can save money by buying the Cricut Explore Air 2. Note that there are newer versions of both machines: the Cricut Explore 3 and the Cricut Maker 3. The newer machines can utilize Smart Materials up to 12 feet long without a mat.
