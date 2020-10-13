When you're on the road, one of the best ways you can protect yourself, in case anything happens, is by having a dash cam. With a dash cam rolling, you'll record anything that happens in front of you (or even behind you if you get a rear one), which can be used as proof against the other party if they try to avoid taking any responsibility. And right now, you can get Vantrue Dash Cams for cheap for Prime Day.

Vantrue has four dash cam models on sale for Prime Day, and they start at $52. You can pick one up depending on what you need.

I have used the Vantrue T2 Dash Cam myself, and it's a great mid-range option for those who need a dash cam. The size of the T2 is not too big, so it doesn't obstruct your view as you drive. It's super easy to set up and install on your car's windshield since it uses a suction cup that locks in place. The T2 is easily removable from the mount, in case you need to take it down and pull footage from the camera. Like most dash cams, the T2 uses a microSD card, and the T2 supports up to 256GB of storage, but you will need to buy the microSD card separately.

With the T2, as long as it is plugged in to your car's outlet, the camera starts up every time you start your car. It can also record 24/7 if it is plugged in to your car's OBD-II port. The small LCD screen on the T2 will show you what the camera sees for the first few minutes of your drive, but then it will turn off the screen afterwards, which helps keep you distraction-free.

Even if you drive at night, the T2 gives you crisp, crystal-clear video. It records up to 1080p, so you should have no issues with getting license plates and other details of the cars in front of you if you need them. It also does loop recording, so if your microSD card is getting full, it automatically deletes the oldest footage.

I personally have had a great experience with the T2, as it lasted me well over two years. But if the T2 is still priced a little high for you, then try the N1 Pro Mini, which is only $52. The N1 is also the smallest and most compact of the Vantrue dash cams that are on sale today.