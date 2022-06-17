With Diablo Immortal available in the wild for everyone to play, it's natural that some beginners and newcomers to the franchise might be a little hesitant. Even with the free-to-play aspect, there's a lot of history to comb through if you were so inclined. Diablo is a long-running series, so do you need to play other games before this one? Don't worry, we'll help you out.

Fortunately, Diablo Immortal is perfectly accessible to anyone that hasn't played a Diablo game before. In fact, there's an extremely strong argument to be made that this great iOS game is actually the best place to start for anyone new to Diablo. There are a few reasons for this.

First off, despite having a solid single-player story with characters like Deckard Cain that veterans will recognize, Diablo Immortal takes place in a time frame that hasn't been seen before. It's set five years after the events of Diablo 2 which saw the destruction of the Worldstone, which is also 15 years before the return of the titular Diablo in Diablo 3.

On top of that, the game's controls and layout are the most accessible the franchise has ever been. While Diablo Immortal supports controllers, there are also excellent touch controls, so it's easy to just whip out and play, regardless of whether you're enjoying it for 20 minutes or three hours. Auto-navigation, UI sizing, and other accessibility options mean Diablo Immortal can be adjusted for a more comfortable experience in a way other Diablo games can't.

If you're concerned about finding the right class to enjoy quickly, you don't need to fret. There are six different classes in Diablo Immortal to choose from right now, and while beginners may have more luck with a couple of them, there's something for everyone.

Even outside of the game's control scheme, the systems here aren't anywhere near as complicated as the builds in Diablo 2 or even the more casual Diablo 3. Finally, it's a free-to-play game. While you can pay to get some extras like more Crests or unique cosmetics, you don't have to spend any money to get ahead in Diablo Immortal.

Dive in and have fun