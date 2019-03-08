The Choetech car air vent wireless charger mount is down to $18.99 with code LGBOTMEQ on Amazon. The charger sells for $29 without the code and more regularly sells at a higher price, including as high as $33 late last year. We have never seen it go this low directly.

The car mount supports wireless charging for any Qi-enabled device. At a minimum you'll get a 5W charge. The new iPhone models will get 7.5W fast charging, and Samsung phones like the Galaxy S9 will get 10W. When you drop your phone into the mount, the side brackets will automatically fit to your phone whatever its size and lock it securely in place. The brackets are limited to phones up to 3.4 inches across, including cases (which shouldn't be thicker than 5mm for the wireless charging to work). The wireless charging starts automatically, too, so the whole thing is super convenient for dirvers. It installs without any extra tools right on your car's air vents, and it will be held there tightly thanks to an anti-slip L-shaped hook design. The mount comes with an 18-month warranty.

You will need a Quick Charge 3.0 car charger like this one from RavPower plugged into the mount to get the fastest possible wireless charge.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.