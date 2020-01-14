Sebastiaan de With has revealed a camera charging hack so good we couldn't not share it with you.

In a 50 second Twitter video, he touched on how traveling with a camera can be particularly cumbersome, as it often involves bringing battery charging units, their respective cables, and plugs.

His solution? Remove the "duck head" from a MacBook Pro charger, and plug it straight into the camera charger to create a compact and simple camera charging solution. Not sure what we mean? Take a look at the video below!