DonglesSource: Rene Ritchie/iMore

What you need to know

  • Twitter user Sebastiaan de With has revealed a simple hack that could put an end to traveling with countless cables for charging your camera.
  • Rather than bringing cables for the camera battery chargers, he simply swaps the plug from a MacBook charger.
  • It fits perfectly and is super-compact.

Sebastiaan de With has revealed a camera charging hack so good we couldn't not share it with you.

In a 50 second Twitter video, he touched on how traveling with a camera can be particularly cumbersome, as it often involves bringing battery charging units, their respective cables, and plugs.

His solution? Remove the "duck head" from a MacBook Pro charger, and plug it straight into the camera charger to create a compact and simple camera charging solution. Not sure what we mean? Take a look at the video below!

As you can see this works with both European and US charging plugs, and it means that you should be able to do away with extra/spare cables for your camera charging.

Have you ever seen this before? Let us know, or better, tell us if you plan to try it out!