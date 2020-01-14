What you need to know
- Twitter user Sebastiaan de With has revealed a simple hack that could put an end to traveling with countless cables for charging your camera.
- Rather than bringing cables for the camera battery chargers, he simply swaps the plug from a MacBook charger.
- It fits perfectly and is super-compact.
Sebastiaan de With has revealed a camera charging hack so good we couldn't not share it with you.
In a 50 second Twitter video, he touched on how traveling with a camera can be particularly cumbersome, as it often involves bringing battery charging units, their respective cables, and plugs.
His solution? Remove the "duck head" from a MacBook Pro charger, and plug it straight into the camera charger to create a compact and simple camera charging solution. Not sure what we mean? Take a look at the video below!
lil’ travel trick if you carry a lot of camera chargers / cords like me. Leave the cables at home! pic.twitter.com/Nc5cNkMBqj— Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) January 14, 2020
As you can see this works with both European and US charging plugs, and it means that you should be able to do away with extra/spare cables for your camera charging.
Have you ever seen this before? Let us know, or better, tell us if you plan to try it out!
Popular 3D Printing Youtuber alerted to tachycardia by Apple Watch
Popular Youtuber Joel Telling, better known as 3D Printing Nerd, has revealed on Twitter that he spent the night in hospital after his Apple Watch alerted him to a potential tachycardia.
Analyst says 5G could propel AAPL to $375 this year
D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte believes that 5G could propel Apple's share price to $375, in the most bullish stance on Apple's stock to date.
Apple blasts FBI claim it was unhelpful in Pensacola shooter investigation
Apple has hit back at an FBI report suggesting that it was had not "given any substantive assistance" in helping the Justice Department gains access to two iPhones used by Pensacola Naval Air Station Shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.
Create stunning video and photo content using the best cameras
Vlogging is getting more popular by the day. As a beginner or experienced vlogger, you need the best equipment. Here are the best vlogging cameras in the market.