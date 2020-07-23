With how affordable true wireless earbuds are these days, it makes total sense to free yourself of wires completely. You don't even need to spend $30 to get a set of reliable Bluetooth 'buds with the Boltune true wireless earbuds discounted to just $27.99 at Amazon. These usually go for nearer $40, but you can snag them at that low price by clipping the coupon on their product page and then entering 6JVFDCNL during checkout.

Boltune's Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly. Touch controls let you switch songs, adjust the volume, and answer calls without having to pull out your phone. With an IPX8 waterproof nano-coating, you can take these earbuds out for a run in the rain or to the pool without worrying about sweat or splashes ruining them. In fact, tests show these earbuds can withstand 10 hours of soaking in sweat which is (hopefully) longer than any workout you would ever do.

These earbuds last for about six hours on a single charge, though with the included charging case which Boltune includes, you'll be able to power them up while you're traveling for an additional 30 hours of listening time. The case also helps keep them protected when you're not using them and charges up quickly via USB-C. Along with the case, Boltune also includes a few different sizes of ear tips so you can adjust the earbuds and find the best fit for your ears.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to all of Amazon Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.