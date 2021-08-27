Best Answer: Yes! Not only can you play against other Pokémon Unite players regardless of whether they are playing the Nintendo Switch or mobile versions, but you can continue playing your same account from both your Nintendo Switch and your phone.
What is Pokémon Unite?
Pokémon Unite is a free 5v5 battle arena game where players accumulate points by defeating wild Pokémon or their opponents. However, they must take the time to actually sink goals for these points to actually count towards the round's overall score. Each playable Pokémon levels up during the course of the round and unlocks more powerful attacks by doing so. It has already been played by millions and has been received favorably by MOBA veterans and beginners alike.
While there are over 900 Pokémon currently in existence, only a few dozen are in the Pokémon Unite roster. However, new characters have already been added since the game was first released on Nintendo Switch. More are sure to continue coming as time goes on.
Pokémon Unite: Cross-platform play
Pokémon Unite was originally released on Nintendo Switch and is set to release on iOS, and Android phones come September 22, 2021. Players can currently pre-register for the mobile version. The nice thing about this crossplay is that all players will compete against each other whether they're playing the Switch or mobile version of the game. That makes it a whole lot easier to play with friends since it's both one of the best Nintendo Switch games and one of the best mobile games.
Pokémon Unite: Cross-saves
In addition to playing with any player regardless of the compatible hardware they're using, players can continue their Pokémon Unite account from either device. Have your Switch handy? Start the game there. At the doctor's office waiting to be seen? Just pull out your phone, and you'll still have all of the Pokémon and levels you unlocked ready to go.
