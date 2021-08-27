Best Answer: Yes! Not only can you play against other Pokémon Unite players regardless of whether they are playing the Nintendo Switch or mobile versions, but you can continue playing your same account from both your Nintendo Switch and your phone.

What is Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is a free 5v5 battle arena game where players accumulate points by defeating wild Pokémon or their opponents. However, they must take the time to actually sink goals for these points to actually count towards the round's overall score. Each playable Pokémon levels up during the course of the round and unlocks more powerful attacks by doing so. It has already been played by millions and has been received favorably by MOBA veterans and beginners alike.

While there are over 900 Pokémon currently in existence, only a few dozen are in the Pokémon Unite roster. However, new characters have already been added since the game was first released on Nintendo Switch. More are sure to continue coming as time goes on.

Pokémon Unite: Cross-platform play