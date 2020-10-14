This year's iPhone 12 series is the first to come without a wall charger. But don't worry! If you need one for your new phone, take advantage of these Prime Day deals, which are available for a limited time.
Remember, you need a USB-C wall charger
Apple has removed the charger and headphones from the box of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Each does include a USB-C to Lightning Cable. With this in mind, you'll need a USB-C charger for your new phone.
Check out these chargers
Here are just a few of the USB-C wall chargers you can use with the iPhone 12 series:
AUKEY Focus
Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the charger's full power with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own and 18W Power Delivery when both ports are used together.
EGOWAY 4-Port Charger
The power adapter offers mult-port charging with 1 x USB C 60W(Max), 1 x USB C 18W(Max), and 2 x USB A Port.
UGREEN USB C Charger
Equipped with a USB Type C port, the UGREEN PD charger provides you Max 18W output power, 2.5x faster.
RAVPower USB C Charger
Simultaneous PD Charging: With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, a USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously
Baseus USB C Wall Charger
Three devices can be charged quickly at the same time with two type c ports (65W/30W) and one USB A port (30W); Compatible with virtually any device, from Phone to Tablet to USBC Laptops and more. Suitable for working from home.
ARCCRA iPhone 12 Fast Charger
ARCCRA 18W USB C Charger fast charging your iPhone 8 and later models up to 50% power in 30 minutes. 2.5X faster than the original 5W charger.
