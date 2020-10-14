We all know by now that distracted driving is bad, right? That includes using your phone in your hands while driving, you know. In order to prevent that, you should always have a car mount to hold your iPhone (or any smartphone) in the car, that way you can still see those turn-by-turn directions to get to your destination. If you need a car mount, then you should pick up the iOttie Easy ONe Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount, which is currently on sale for Prime Day. This Lightning Deal knocks the price down to $13.95, which is 30% off the normal $20 price.

This car mount goes into your CD slot, so it won't block your air vents or require an adhesive plate stuck on your dash. Why not put that archaic CD slot to use?

Your car probably has a CD slot, right? But let's be honest — are you actually using that to listen to CDs in this day and age? Most of us have Bluetooth in the car, or even have CarPlay, and play music from our phones, leaving that CD slot collecting dust. So why not turn it into something useful? The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount is the perfect way to make use of that archaic CD slot.

This car mount slides into the CD slot and will stay perfectly in place with the locking lever, so you don't have to sacrifice your car's air vent or deal with adhesive on the dash. The Easy One Touch mount is named that way because of the one touch mechanism that lets you insert your phone or take it out of the mount with just one hand. Once your device touches the back plate, the side arms will lock in place, ensuring that your phone has a secure grip. When you need to take your phone out of it, just squeeze the levers in the back and grab your phone.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is capable of holding pretty much any phone with a case on, including your iPhone. Exact measurements include 2.3-inches to 3.5-inches in width.

I'm a big fan of iOttie products — I reviewed the newer iOttie Easy One Touch 5 a few months ago. While the newest version is an improvement, the previous iteration is still very good, and since it's super affordable for Prime Day, you don't want to miss out.