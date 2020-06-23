B&H has taken a collection of the best products from previous DealZones, the daily deals section of the B&H site, and put them all together in a Mega DealZone sale. We feature DealZone products all the time, so we know the items featured in this sale are spectacular products going for really low prices.

Tick Tock B&H Mega DealZone B&H is having a mega-sale through June 25 with discounts on everything from micro SD cards and tripods to smartphones, backpacks, routers, external hard drives, and so much more. Free shipping is included with most items as well. Prices Vary See at B&H

B&H specializes in photography gear so it's to be expected that the sale includes a bunch of stuff for professional and hobbyist photographers. There are tripods, lighting kits, lenses, gimbals, and more in the sale. If you're just getting into photography or if you're a seasoned pro, it really is worth checking out the full promotion because there's a wide variety of equipment available for you.

Beyond camera accessories, there are plenty of consumer electronic deals that everyone can benefit from. There are portable power banks like this $30 option from RavPower with integrated cables, discounted Wi-Fi routers from TP-Link, JBL Bluetooth headphones at nearly $100 off, and even vinyl record players. There are a few smart TVs in the sale as well, such as the Samsung Q90 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV which drops to $1,897.99 during the sale with a coupon that appears automatically during checkout. A one-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new laptop, there are several MacBook models on sale with huge savings while supplies last, as well as a bunch of computer parts and accessories too.

Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy. B&H even includes free shipping with most items in the sale.