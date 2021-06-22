Prime Day is a fantastic time of year to save big on products that you need, including iPads and iPad accessories. Whether you're looking for the best iPad or just need some accessories to go along with it to enhance the experience, you can save some serious dough with Prime Day.
We've been searching Prime Day deals around the clock, and here are some of the best Prime Day iPad deals I've found.
Apple iPad Air 4 (2020) | 13% off at Amazon
The iPad Air 4 is simply the best iPad for most people. It packs in the A14 Bionic chip, 12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID inside a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.
Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro | Up to 20% off at Amazon
Brydge makes excellent iPad keyboards that turn your tablet into a psuedo-laptop experience. This keyboard connects via Bluetooth and features backlit keys, an oversized trackpad area, and has two sizes for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.
Logitech Combo Touch for iPad 7th and 8th generation | 21% off at Amazon
If you're using a 7th or 8th generation iPad, the Logitech Combo Touch is an excellent keyboard case. It will keep your iPad protected all over, and you get a fantastic keyboard with trackpad. The kickstand is also fully adjustable so you can get the most comfortable viewing angle for your needs.
HyperDrive USB-C Hub Adapter for iPad Pro | 20% off at Amazon
This USB-C Hub from HyperDrive is our top-rated pick when it comes to best USB-C hubs for iPad Pro. You get nine ports: USB-C Power Delivery 60W, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, 3x USB 3.1 5Gb/s, SD & MicroSD card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You're getting pretty much everything you need, and right now, you can take an additional 5% off with a coupon at checkout.
Apple AirPods Pro | 24% off at Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro is one of my favorite pairs of earbuds ever. With the silicone ear tips, they fit nice and snug in my ears, and the Active Noise Cancelation with Transparency Mode is top-notch. Since AirPods connect and switch seamlessly between all Apple devices, it's an excellent addition for your iPad for watching movies and television shows, especially with Spatial Audio.
Apple AirPods Max | 5% off at Amazon
If you prefer over-ear headphones instead of earbuds, the AirPods Max are excellent. Despite being heavier than other headphones, they're comfortable to wear for hours, and the Active Noise Cancelation is even better than AirPods Pro. They're hardly ever on sale, so if you can afford the splurge, don't miss out on these!
Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Portable Charger | 30% off at Amazon
This power bank from Anker packs in 20000mAh of juice, which should provide at least one or two full charges for your iPad of choice. It also uses USB-C Power Delivery for 18W output, so your iPad (or iPhone) charges up fast, and there is an additional USb-A port for multi-device charging.
Anker 63W 4-Port PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger | 36% off at Amazon
You need a wall charger for your iPad, regardless of model. This PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger from Anker gives you two USB-C ports (one at 18W and the other at 45W), and there are two other standard USB-A ports for a total of 63W. No matter what you're charging up, you'll get the fastest charge speed, and this is a perfect travel companion.
As you can see, there are some fantastic iPad Prime Day deals to be had. Since Prime Day is ending in a few hours, you don't want to miss out on these amazing savings! And make sure to check out the other Prime Day deals we've rounded up for you before it's too late.
