Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just two weeks away, and Twitch Prime is getting in on the action this year with free content giveaways for games like Apex Legends and unannounced EA Sports titles, along with Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments in London and Las Vegas.

Beginning July 3, Twitch Prime members can unlock an exclusive Legend skin and weapon skin for Apex Legends, while later in the month and during August, three more exclusive skins will become available, as well as content for multiple EA Sports titles. Best of all, it's all free for Amazon Prime members who've linked their Twitch account. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can start a free 30-day trial to check out its benefits and try out Twitch Prime. You'll also gain access to all the exclusive deals that are only available for Prime members through Prime Day next month.

Come July 13, Twitch Prime will be hosting two huge events in London and Las Vegas, both of which will be streamed live via Twitch as an eight-hour "extravaganza" starting at 6 p.m. BST/ 10 a.m. PDT; in London, world-class athletes will compete against each other in a top EA Sports title, while in Vegas, musicians and fans will duke it out head-to-head in Apex Legends.

There's no telling what crazy gaming deals we'll see come Prime Day next month. All we know is that you should stay prepared with an active Prime account and some cash saved up.