Gaming is a ridiculously fun hobby, but it's can also be ridiculously expensive. That's why it's a really good idea to take advantage of any Prime Day gaming monitor deals you can find. Still, even when heavily discounted, monitors can be really steep on your wallet. Fortunately, plenty of today's deals won't put you out that much. Here are all of the best gaming monitors currently selling for under $400 on Prime Day.
Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals
With so many monitors popping up for sale during Prime Day it's hard to know which ones are actually worth your time. We've rounded up the best ones under $400 for you to look through.
Ben Q EX2780Q 27-inch | $200 off at Amazon
You're going to want a gaming monitor that can provide excellent visuals and operate at a quick clip. You can't go wrong with this wide BenQ unit which sports a 1440p display and supports a 144Hz refresh rate.
LG 27UL500-W 27 inch | $50 off at Amazon
LG is offering this snazzy display which is HDR10 compatible and offers a wide range of vibrant colors. It has two HDMI ports and employs Radeon FreeSync to reduce choppy imagery.
Acer ET322QK 31.5 inch | $80 off at Amazon
Supporting 4K and an impressive color gamut, this Acer monitor is a great option for gaming aficionados. The refresh rate isn't fast as some others at 60Hz, but it is HDR ready and works with AMD FreeSync Technology to give you a breathtaking visual experience.
BenQ EW2780U 27 inch | $150 off at Amazon
With its 16:9 DHRi image quality, widescreen, and wide color gamut, this BenQ monitor is sure to the vibrant colors of your favorite video games. It has two HDMI ports as well as a USB-C port, so you're more likely to be able to plug in any additional accessories or devices you might want to use.
BenQ ZOWIE XL2731 27 inch | $60 off at Amazon
This BenQ has super-fast performance with its 144Hz refresh rate. Plus, that 1ms response time is sure to give you an edge when squaring off against other players in competitive multiplayers. The frame was designed to reduce light reflections so players can focus better on the screen. Lastly, there are two HDMI ports so you're more likely to be able to connect all the devices you want to use.
BenQ EL2870U 28 inch | $199 off at Amazon
It isn't the fastest performing monitor, but it still supports a 60Hz refresh rate, features built-in speakers, it's compatible with AMD FreeSync, and offers 1ms response times for smoother gaming sessions. Lastly, there are two HDMI ports to suit your gaming needs.
Dell S Series S2719DM 27 inch | $111 off at Amazon
Dell's bright monitor is sure to help you pick out figures in darker games as well as display vibrant colors to gorgeous effect. It offers a super-thin frame for a sleek aesthetic, has two HDMI ports, and HDR for fantastic gaming sessions.
Use a price tracker to make sure you're getting a good deal
AS you go about looking to score amazing deals on Prime Day, be careful not to get suckered into purchasing something that isn't really on sale. Some sellers increase their prices on this day of deals knowing that more people are willing to spend today than normal. To help ensure you're making a smart buying decision I recommend using a Price Tracker service. I personally love using CamelCamelCamel's plug-in to check the pricing history of Amazon products right from the product page.
