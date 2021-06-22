The iPad mini 5 is the perfect tablet to take with you wherever you go. Its compact form factor makes it extra portable, so you can always have a tablet with you regardless of where you are. However, portability does have a downside. The more you carry around your iPad, the more chances you have to scratch and scuff that beautiful screen. If you do scratch your iPad screen, it can make for a less than optimal user experience.
That's why we always suggest a screen protector for your iPad mini 5, and the excellent Belkin ScreenForce is on sale for Prime Day. At $35, you'll save 22% on this fantastic screen protector, meaning you can carry your iPad mini 5 around worry-free!
Belkin ScreenForce tempered glass screen protector for iPad mini 5 | 22% off at Amazon
Made from tempered glass, the Belkin ScreenForce is the perfect way to keep away scratches and scuffs on your iPad mini 5 screen. Plus, it's thin enough to ensure that the Apple Pencil still works flawlessly, meaning you don't lose any sensitivity or functionality.
While you can find cheaper screen protectors on the market, a lot of them will be flimsy film protectors that barely do anything to protect your screen. The Belkin ScreenForce is made from tempered glass, which is the superior material for protecting your iPad mini 5 screens from damage. Plus, Belkin has a great reputation for making Apple accessories, and they back up the ScreenForce with a lifetime warranty.
Are you in the market for a new iPad mini 5? Because Prime Day is one of the best times to buy. Check out all the best Prime Day iPad deals to ensure you're getting the best prices on all models of iPad.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Keep the screen of your 11-inch iPad Pro safe with these protectors
The 11-inch iPad Pro is even better when paired with a screen protector. Here are our favorites, no matter which year your iPad Pro is from.