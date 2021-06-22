The iPad mini 5 is the perfect tablet to take with you wherever you go. Its compact form factor makes it extra portable, so you can always have a tablet with you regardless of where you are. However, portability does have a downside. The more you carry around your iPad, the more chances you have to scratch and scuff that beautiful screen. If you do scratch your iPad screen, it can make for a less than optimal user experience.

That's why we always suggest a screen protector for your iPad mini 5, and the excellent Belkin ScreenForce is on sale for Prime Day. At $35, you'll save 22% on this fantastic screen protector, meaning you can carry your iPad mini 5 around worry-free!