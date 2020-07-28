You might not be going on any international trips for a while, but it makes sense to have a universal adapter for when the time comes. Not only does it make your packing process much more efficient, but it also prevents you wasting money on a bunch of adapters when you land.

The Gimars USB-C Travel Adapter is a great pick, especially at today's sale price of $7.96. It usually goes for $18, but you can save over half by simply entering code L28NCVMA during checkout. That's lower than we've ever seen it go before and future you will be glad you made the purchase next time you head abroad.

Jet set Gimars Universal Travel Adapter With 4 USB ports (including one USB-C) and four international plugs, this travel adapter is suitable for use in over 150 countries around the world. Use the below coupon to save over 50% and be ready when you can travel again. $7.96 $17.68 $10 off See at Amazon With coupon: L28NCVMA

If you're going to take up precious suitcase space to bring something along, it had better be a product worth its weight. This travel adapter is compact, so it won't be difficult to pack, and it works in over 150 countries so you should be able to use it no matter where you're going.

The palm-sized adapter features three USB-A ports and a single USB-C port that can all be used to charge devices simultaneously and quickly. Connecting gear is safe, too, as there are safeguards to protect your stuff from overloading, overcharging, short-circuiting, overheating, and more.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime account. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all of its perks including free two-day shipping with no order minimum, access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only deals, and more.