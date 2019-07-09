Dr. Mario World is now available on iOS. The highly anticipated mobile game from Nintendo was originally scheduled to arrive July 10, but much like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, it showed up a day early.

The game is Candy Crush-type of game where players must use "medicine capsules" to eliminate colorful viruses that are threatening the world. It's a typical puzzle game that goes through various levels. You can play as Mario, Toad, Peach or Bowser.