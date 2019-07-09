What you need to know
Dr. Mario World is now available on iOS. The highly anticipated mobile game from Nintendo was originally scheduled to arrive July 10, but much like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, it showed up a day early.
The game is Candy Crush-type of game where players must use "medicine capsules" to eliminate colorful viruses that are threatening the world. It's a typical puzzle game that goes through various levels. You can play as Mario, Toad, Peach or Bowser.
There is a single player mode and a two-player Versus mode that lets you play with a friend. Dr. Mario World is free, but there are many in-app purchases that cost anywhere form $1.99 to $69.99.
Download Dr. Mario World today on any Apple device running iOS 11 or later.