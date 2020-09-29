Living with a shoddy Internet connection can be a nightmare, especially as many of us are continuing to work from home. If that old router of yours just isn't cutting it anymore, it's time to upgrade. Luckily for you, Amazon UK is kicking off its Prime Day sales early by offering close to £100 off the 3-piece Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system for Prime members. Simply add it to your cart and checkout with your Prime account to see the instant discount.

Prime Day might be a couple of weeks away but you can put your Prime membership to good use already. Upgrade your home internet experience with this discounted Eero mesh system.

Eero works with your existing service provider and you can get everything set up in just 10 minutes for a system that can adequately cover your home with Wi-Fi for years to come. Once set up, you can manage everything right from the free Eero app on your phone.

Recent updates have made it easier to integrate other Amazon devices, like the Echo line, into your Eero network in fewer taps so you can use Alexa to easily manage the devices with access to your Wi-Fi. You can also assign devices to profiles, set restrictions, and more. As well as Alexa compatibility, Eero now works as an Apple HomeKit Secure Router so you can take control of how your HomeKit accessories access the internet and each other.

The three-pack on sale in the run-up to Prime Day 2020 is designed to cover up to 5,000 square feet of space with a reliable, fast, internet connection, while the three-pack can blanket up to 460 square metres. If you have a larger home or need to extend your network, you can just add another mesh point to the mix down the line. We reviewed the Eero system and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Existing customers rate it highly too with an average score of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 800 Amazon reviews.

Grab one of these kits today for your home or office to score a better, more consistent Wi-Fi network in your life. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free next-day shipping on thousands of items, as well as access to the Prime Video streaming service, and exclusive members-only discounts like this one.