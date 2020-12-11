The Shure MV5 digital condenser microphone has dropped to $79 for the holidays. This is a rare deal for the MV5 and one we only see during big events and special moments. Even though this mic has been around for a couple years at this point, it still only rarely drops from its regular $100 price.

Talk to me Shure MV5 USB digital condenser microphone Works with any USB device, but is designed with Apple MFi so it can directly connect to your iPhone or iPad without additional adapters. Has 3 DSP preset modes and automatically applies gain, compression, and more for optimal results. $79.00 $100.00 $21 off See at Amazon

The mic comes with connections for both USB and Lightning ports. However, it is Apple MFi certified, which means it's designed to directly connect to iOS devices like your iPad or iPhone. It won't need any special adapters or connection kits to make it work. So if you're looking for a super fast way to record your voice and dictate some notes on your iPhone, this is a great way to do it.

Of course, just because it's designed to work well with iOS devices doesn't mean it won't work well with others. It can connect via USB and do all the same jobs with access to all the same features. Use this mic for vlogging, streaming, or just collecting your thoughts for whatever project you happen to be working on.

The MV5 comes with three digital signal processing modes for vocals, instruments, or flat recording. That makes it great for recording music in addition to your own vocals. It also automatically applies certain things like gain, EQ, and compression to get you optimal results out the gate, and you'll find you have the ability to really get the sound exactly the way you want it every time. There's even built-in headphones output for real-time monitoring. The mic's custom-tuned capsule provides the best audio.

Use the included anodized aluminum desktop stand or mount it on a tripod thanks to the integrated thread mount. It's a small and portable device you can take anywhere.