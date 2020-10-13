Considering the Dot retails for $98 and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited costs $48 for Prime Members, you're not only getting the Dot for free, you're basically getting paid to take it. Looking at it another way, it's a $146 value for under $20.

How's this for a Prime Day Deal? Right now, get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you buy an Echo Dot (3rd generation) or Echo Auto. That's just $19 for the Echo Dot bundle and $20 for the Echo Auto bundle.

Get the digital assistant in your car and stay in control with your voice.

The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular smart speaker. Its compact design fits into small spaces. The sound quality has improved over previous models, and you can pair Echo Dots for stereo sound. Voice control your music from Amazon Music and other streaming services. Alexa, the voice assistant, is ready to answer your questions, read you the news, check the weather, set alarms, control smart home devices, make and take hands-free calls, and much more. Echo Auto does the same in your car.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 60 million songs and counting, always ad-free. Listen offline, with unlimited skips. Follow your favorite podcasts and more. You'll never run out of stuff to listen to!

The deal is good for Amazon Prime members subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for the first time. After the six months is up, your plan will auto-renew for $7.99 per month until you cancel it.