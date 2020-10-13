Prime Day is here, and it has brought forth tons of smart home accessory deals . However, there are a couple of deals in particular that are genuinely worth your attention — and your hard-earned dollars. ecobee's SmartThermostat and the ecobee 3 Lite are one of the best additions that you can make to your smart home today, as there is no greater convenience than being able to adjust the temperature from the couch or the bed.

ecobee's SmartThermostat is still the HomeKit accessory that I use the most often and is my goto recommendation for a connected thermostat. The unique remote room sensors, built-in Alexa, easy installation, and convenient HomeKit controls make it a fantastic addition to any home.

While the more affordable ecobee 3 Lite doesn't have Alexa built-in or include a SmartSensor in the box, it has almost all of the other capabilities as the flagship thermostat, and you can always add a sensor later if you want to try one out

Despite testing and swapping out hundreds of smart home accessories over the years, there has always been one constant in my home: an ecobee thermostat. In my review of the most recent model earlier this year, I noted that it is "still the one" that I recommend to most thanks to its reliability, responsiveness, SmartSensors, and ease of use.

My ecobee SmartThermostat is the command center for my home's heating and air, as I use it in HomeKit automations to set the perfect temperature at night, and for saving energy throughout the day. I love adjusting things on-demand via Siri on my HomePod or through the Home app on iOS, and for advanced controls, like just turning on the house fan, I can do so with just a few taps in the ecobee app.

ecobee's wireless SmartSensors, which work with both the current ecobee SmartThermostat and ecobee 3 Lite, are one of my favorite ways to keep tabs on the temperature in the various rooms around my home. I like how I can peek into each room to see the current climate and make adjustments remotely if things get a little too hot in a room across the house. Plus, the sensors' motion capabilities act as a great way to send notifications if someone is up and moving around at night.