Prime Day is here, and it has brought forth tons of smart home accessory deals. However, there are a couple of deals in particular that are genuinely worth your attention — and your hard-earned dollars. ecobee's SmartThermostat and the ecobee 3 Lite are one of the best additions that you can make to your smart home today, as there is no greater convenience than being able to adjust the temperature from the couch or the bed.
Smart home favorite
ecobee SmartThermostat
Still the one
ecobee's SmartThermostat is still the HomeKit accessory that I use the most often and is my goto recommendation for a connected thermostat. The unique remote room sensors, built-in Alexa, easy installation, and convenient HomeKit controls make it a fantastic addition to any home.
Plenty capable, more affordable
ecobee 3 Lite
Room to grow
While the more affordable ecobee 3 Lite doesn't have Alexa built-in or include a SmartSensor in the box, it has almost all of the other capabilities as the flagship thermostat, and you can always add a sensor later if you want to try one out
Despite testing and swapping out hundreds of smart home accessories over the years, there has always been one constant in my home: an ecobee thermostat. In my review of the most recent model earlier this year, I noted that it is "still the one" that I recommend to most thanks to its reliability, responsiveness, SmartSensors, and ease of use.
My ecobee SmartThermostat is the command center for my home's heating and air, as I use it in HomeKit automations to set the perfect temperature at night, and for saving energy throughout the day. I love adjusting things on-demand via Siri on my HomePod or through the Home app on iOS, and for advanced controls, like just turning on the house fan, I can do so with just a few taps in the ecobee app.
ecobee's wireless SmartSensors, which work with both the current ecobee SmartThermostat and ecobee 3 Lite, are one of my favorite ways to keep tabs on the temperature in the various rooms around my home. I like how I can peek into each room to see the current climate and make adjustments remotely if things get a little too hot in a room across the house. Plus, the sensors' motion capabilities act as a great way to send notifications if someone is up and moving around at night.
Of course, I also love being able to use the built-in Alexa capabilities on the SmartThermostat. While I prefer HomeKit for my smart home controls, as we all know, there are tons of accessories that don't work with Apple's smart home platform. The Alexa in the ecobee SmartThermostat acts as a gateway for voice commands to non-HomeKit accessories, like my robot vacuum or air purifiers.
If you are in the market for your first smart home accessory or are looking to add just a little more convenience, then can't go wrong with the ecobee thermostat line up. At the Prime Day price of $199 for the flagship ecobee SmartThermostat, you are getting a connected option loaded with features. At $149 for the ecobee 3 Lite, you get a thermostat that acts as a foundation for even more accessories in the future. Either one you choose, though, your home's climate will never be more comfortable.
