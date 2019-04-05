The reason why Mac computers are so popular is that Apple spends thousands of hours into making it the perfect creators’ machine, both in its physical design and its functionality with apps. However, you won’t get the most out of your Mac unless you load it with apps that can use Apple’s intricate design features, and this $39.99 bundle has exactly what you’re looking for.

The Corel Creative Mac Bundle features 5 apps to enrich your creative experience. For example, if you’re a photographer, you’ll enjoy AfterShot Pro 3, which is a photo editing program that lets you retouch RAW photos and share lens corrections with other creators. Once you’re satisfied with your photos, you can open up ParticleShop in either AfterShot Pro 3 or Photoshop to apply particle effects with a library of custom brushes. Alternatively, if you’re a digital illustrator, this bundle includes Painter Essentials 6, which offers dozens of assets and brushes like chalks, pencils, and pastels to create realistic art pieces.

You aren’t getting the most out of your Mac if you’re still using its stock apps. The Corel Creative Mac Bundle will take your creative output to the next level for just $39.99, or 87% off.