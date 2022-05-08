At this point in the Apple calendar, most of us are starting to get our hopes up for a blockbuster WWDC week that gives us our first glimpse at the future of Apple's platforms. But not everyone is looking forward to it, with Tripp Mickle's new book, After Steve, debuting this week. It lifts the lid on some of the biggest developments inside Apple in the last decade while analyzing the company's shift "from a company of innovation to one of operational excellence." It looks sure to be an interesting read. WWDC wishes Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to kick off on June 6. For Apple watchers, WWDC is possibly the most exciting event of the year, as it gives us our first glimpse at the future of Apple's software across its various products. With the keynote under a month away, we've put together our wish lists for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13. These are well worth checking out for those interested in the future of Apple platforms.

In her iOS 16 wish list, Christine Romero-Chan outlined her hopes for a more customizable Home screen with interactive widgets. She also wants to see an overhaul in the Home app and a Google Pixel-style Magic Eraser tool in the Photos app. On the iPad side, I'm personally hoping for a fundamental rethinking of iPadOS after two years of iterative updates. My iPadOS 16 wish list includes features like dedicated 'desktop' and 'HomeKit hub' modes, support for Apple's pro apps, and improved multitasking. Interactive widgets and multi-user support also make my list. Our Mac expert Bryan M. Wolfe laid out five macOS 13 predicitons, in which he expects more blurring of the line between mobile and desktop plus the possibility for "mammoth" changes, while our Apple Watch aficionado Luke Filipowicz calls for some essential quality of life improvements in watchOS 9 this year. If you are a developer and want to attend the in-person WWDC22 keynote screening in June, you can now apply online from tomorrow. Apple after Steve