At this point in the Apple calendar, most of us are starting to get our hopes up for a blockbuster WWDC week that gives us our first glimpse at the future of Apple's platforms.
But not everyone is looking forward to it, with Tripp Mickle's new book, After Steve, debuting this week. It lifts the lid on some of the biggest developments inside Apple in the last decade while analyzing the company's shift "from a company of innovation to one of operational excellence." It looks sure to be an interesting read.
WWDC wishes
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to kick off on June 6. For Apple watchers, WWDC is possibly the most exciting event of the year, as it gives us our first glimpse at the future of Apple's software across its various products.
With the keynote under a month away, we've put together our wish lists for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13. These are well worth checking out for those interested in the future of Apple platforms.
In her iOS 16 wish list, Christine Romero-Chan outlined her hopes for a more customizable Home screen with interactive widgets. She also wants to see an overhaul in the Home app and a Google Pixel-style Magic Eraser tool in the Photos app.
On the iPad side, I'm personally hoping for a fundamental rethinking of iPadOS after two years of iterative updates. My iPadOS 16 wish list includes features like dedicated 'desktop' and 'HomeKit hub' modes, support for Apple's pro apps, and improved multitasking. Interactive widgets and multi-user support also make my list.
Our Mac expert Bryan M. Wolfe laid out five macOS 13 predicitons, in which he expects more blurring of the line between mobile and desktop plus the possibility for "mammoth" changes, while our Apple Watch aficionado Luke Filipowicz calls for some essential quality of life improvements in watchOS 9 this year.
If you are a developer and want to attend the in-person WWDC22 keynote screening in June, you can now apply online from tomorrow.
Apple after Steve
While team iMore has been looking ahead to WWDC, the Wall Street Journal's Tripp Mickle has been revisiting Apple's last decade in his new book After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul.
The book offers more detail on some of the standout stories in recent Apple history including the company's purchase of Beats, the development of Apple Watch, the Scott Forstall and Apple Maps debacle, and much more, while examining the tension between CEO Tim Cook and design chief Jony Ive's respective philosophies.
Since Apple is so secretive, it's always fun to get the inside scoop on the goings-on in Cupertino. From the excerpts I've seen so far, this book seems to be full of new stories and insight into previously-known stories, with Mickle having spoken to over 200 current and former employees, along with other key figures. I expect After Steve is going to be a must-read for tech nerds and Apple fans.
iPhone 14
It wouldn't be a week in Apple world without some iPhone 14 news. In the last week or so we've seen a few iPhone 14 stories break, including leaked iPhone 14 display panels that suggest only the Pro models will get the new notch design.
Apple's partner Foxconn is also said to be on a recruitment drive to help with iPhone 14 production. According to the report, Apple has asked Foxconn to step up its recruitment plans early in order to attempt to avoid delays and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recruitment was subsequently paused, however, after a seven-day lockdown was imposed on the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, where the world's largest iPhone factory is based.
The iPhone is Apple's most important product, as the company's recent quarterly results showed once again, so it's no surprise that the rumors concerning the next best iPhone seemingly never stop.
We won't see the iPhone 14 until the fall, but Apple will soon be ramping up production in an assembly process that runs like clockwork in a regular year. It will be interesting to see if China's current lockdown policies will have an impact on Apple's ability to produce iPhone 14 models at the scale required or if we might see limited supply at launch or even a slightly later than normal product unveiling.
A fond farewell
Though you'll see my name on the site for a few more days, it's worth mentioning that this will be my final Editor's Desk column at iMore. Next week is my last at the site (for now, at least, who knows what the future holds!?).
Leaving iMore, a site I have thoroughly enjoyed writing for over the last year (and reading for many more years before that), was certainly a tough decision to make. I'll still be around on the internet after a couple of weeks of vacation, so be sure to follow me on Twitter if you want to know what's next for me.
As always, thanks for reading!
— Adam
