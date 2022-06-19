It's been over a week since Apple's WWDC22, and with it came a lot of controversy regarding some of Apple's recent decisions on software features. But among the hot takes are also more rumors about future products in the pipeline, so let's dive in! Apple continues to send mixed messages about Stage Manager on iPadOS 16

The biggest controversy from this round of software updates — iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9 — lies with Stage Manager on iPadOS 16. Stage Manager is basically proper window management and multitasking on the iPad that we've been wanting for years now, but the problem? Apple has limited it to M1 iPads only, which means the 2021 iPad Pro and the iPad Air 5. Originally, Apple made it seem like the M1 requirement is due to Virtual Memory Swap, which is apparently only capable on M1 iPads. However, it turns out you may not necessarily need VMS for Stage Manager, as a developer discovered that the base model 64GB iPad Air 5 can use Stage Manager, despite not having VMS. In fact, VMS is not available on the iPad Air 5 until the mid-tier 256GB capacity model. This muddies the M1 requirement that Apple has stated numerous times because of Stage Manager "needing" VMS, but it turns out that doesn't appear to be the case, at least fully. The entire Stage Manager controversy is a huge mess. I know that we've been lamenting why Apple put M1 in the iPad if it wasn't going to take advantage of it because prior to iPadOS 16, iPadOS was very limiting and just holding the M1 back. However, when talking about the most desired features to make the most out of the M1 chip, basic window management wasn't quite what we had in mind. It's just so disappointing that the biggest headline feature of iPadOS 16 won't be enjoyed by most people, as Stage Manager won't run on non-M1 iPads, ruining the value and longevity of the iPad as a whole. I mean, I would even be happy with a watered-down version of Stage Manager on my 2020 iPad Pro, where maybe I could only have three apps open simultaneously. That's already a thing with Split View and Slide Over, so I don't see why compromises can't be made. But I guess Apple just wants to sell more iPads, right? The next base model iPad could be getting USB-C