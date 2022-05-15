With WWDC 2022 fast approaching, I certainly expected this week to be filled with potential rumors of new software features, perhaps some rumors about hardware that may be coming up, but I wasn't expecting to hear of a death in the Apple family. It wasn't all bad news though, the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 (yes, 15) picked up right at the end of the week to remind of that the world, does, in fact, keep turning. The iPod will always be special

At the beginning of this week, Apple released a somewhat bizarre press release titled The music lives on, which informed all of us that the 7th-gen iPod Touch will only be available as supplies last. I was surprisingly shocked at the announcement, even though the death of the iPod could be seen from miles away. It's hard to imagine the death of the device that was so pivotal in Apple's growth as a company. In fact, I would say that it was the device that launched Apple into the cultural zeitgeist as it had never been before. Those colorful ads with the dancing silhouettes were iconic, and I remember them being everywhere. TV, billboards, magazines, you name it. Everyone has an iPod story. Whether it's about the first iPod you owned, the first iPod you really loved the design, or you just had iPod envy when you couldn't get your hands on one, seemingly everyone has some sort of memory of the device.