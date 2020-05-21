Enter to win Pad & Quill's newest iPad and Macbook accessories!

Our friends at Pad and Quill are always hard at work in Minnesota creating premium leather goods that are unrivaled in quality and style. This year has been challenging in many ways, but the team has released some amazing new products that we know you will love as much as we do! Keep reading for more details and to enter to win them!

Also new to Pad & Quill's lineup, the Cartella Slim 2020 Macbook 13 inch case . This beautiful case takes the marvel of modern technology that is the MacBook Pro and envelops it in an archival quality buckram linen cover that turns your Macbook into an actual hardbound book.

First, we'd like to talk about the Copertina Magic Cases for iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 . The Copertina feels like you're holding a real book in your hand. This ultra-slim durable case is made in the USA with archival quality linen buckram. This is one of the strongest book cloth materials on the planet, designed for the 2020 Magic/Smart Keyboard/iPad Pro combination, with a multi-angle self-propping stand built cleverly into the design.

The specially developed spine allows full opening of the MacBook Pro and all ports, vents, and fans are completely accessible. When you are ready to go, close the case and pull around the moleskine-inspired elastic band for a secure and visually stunning on-the-go look with superb protection.

You can find more details about each of these products and all of the other available accessories on the Pad and Quill website! Now, on to the giveaway!

The Prizes

THREE readers who enter via the widget below will receive their choice of product listed in the widget!

The Rules

There are multiple chances to enter with the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until May 27th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the closing date. The giveaway is open internationally, and any customs fees/taxes/etc are the responsibility of the winner.

Good luck, everyone!

Enter to win Pad & Quill's newest iPad and Macbook accessories!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.