Anker's latest sale is full of savings on tech essentials every home and office needs, from USB-C hubs and USB power strips to wall chargers are more. The one-day promotion at Amazon offers these must-have accessories with as much as 42% off their regular prices, though items could sell out at any point. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more for customers without Prime.
Stock up
Anker Accessory Sale
Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like wall chargers, power strips, charging cables, USB-C hubs, and even ergonomic mice. The deals end tonight or when sold out.
From $15
We charge so many devices via USB these days, so there's really no reason why you shouldn't have a power strip with built-in USB ports by now. Rid your life of those bulky USB adapters and plug right in with the PowerPort Strip PD 6. It features six AC outlets, three USB ports, and drops to $32.99 in this sale, saving you $17.
If you're wanting to upgrade your computer setup, the Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a solid pickup at $26.49. That's its best price to date at 26% off. It adds two USB-A ports, one USB-C data port and one USB-C power input, a 4K HDMI connector, as well as microSD and SD card readers to your laptop. You could also upgrade your mouse to an ergonomic model for just $15.
You can find packs of USB-C cables on sale from $15 and high-power USB-C wall chargers from $26, among a few other helpful items to keep your devices powered up in the full sale, so be sure to check it out before it comes to an end later tonight.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum restriction, as well as access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Japanese developers speak out against Apple and App Store guidelines
Several Japanese developers have spoken out against Apple's App Store practices and guidelines, stating they fully support Epic Games' lawsuit against the company.
iOS 14 Public Beta 7 adds Dark Mode wallpapers, App Library categories
The new public beta release for iOS 14 has added Dark Mode for rainbow wallpapers, made changes to the App Library, and fixed an issue with AirPods.
Apple releases the fourth public beta of watchOS 7
Apple has released beta 4 of watchOS 7 for its public beta tester. Here's how to download it.
The best games for Switch Lite? Your favorite handheld Switch game.
Switch Lite can play any Switch games which offer handheld mode, with so many games to play at launch it's hard to pick the best. But we'll try.