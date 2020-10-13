During my review of the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt, I was amazed at just how much eufy was able to pack into a HomeKit camera all a price less than half of its closest non-eufy competitor. Now that Prime Day is here, eufy continues to amaze by dropping the Pan & Tilt camera price down to an absolute insane price. If you are in the market for a HomeKit camera, head over to Amazon as quickly as possible, this is not a deal that you want to miss.

The incredibly affordable eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt is the only motorized camera available for HomeKit today. This camera sports 2K high definition visuals, IR night vision, two-way audio, and even HomeKit Secure Video, all at an amazingly low price that gets even lower with this Prime Day sale.

Like its name suggests, the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt features 2K high definition visuals and motorized capabilities. The camera can rotate 360-degrees and tilt, providing a better view of its surroundings and track those within its view. That's right; this incredibly affordable camera can follow someone automatically, which can be crucial if a security issue occurs.

Other hardware highlights include IR night vision, two-way audio, and Wi-Fi connectivity that doesn't require a dedicated hub. The camera also has multiple storage options, with an on-board microSD card slot for secure local storage, cloud storage through eufy, and Apple's HomeKit Secure Video, which uses an existing iCloud account. Through HomeKit, the camera works with iOS 14 security features like Activity Zones and Face Recognition, and for Android users, eufy provides similar options in the eufy Security app.

Finally, one of my favorite features is how the camera reacts when it turns off via the eufy Security app. Since the camera is motorized, the lens area rotates inward when toggled off, physically obscuring its view, which is just an incredibly thoughtful touch for an indoor camera. All of these features add up to an incredible value for HomeKit and smart home fans, so now is the time to jump into the world of connected cameras thanks to this insane Prime Day deal.