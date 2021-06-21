If you've been scouring Amazon for the best Prime Day iPad deals, chances are you've cashed in and saved some money for your next iPad purchase. But, we all know that every iPad needs some accessories to be the best iPad it can be, and Prime Day can help.
When you buy a new iPad, sometimes you don't have a lot of money leftover for essential accessories you might want, but Prime Day allows you to pick up those great accessories for much less than you could normally. Whether you just bought a new iPad today, or you're looking for some inexpensive accessories for your current iPad, here are the best iPad accessories you'll find this Prime Day.
Best Prime Day iPad Accessories deals for less than $25
Moko Tablet Pillow Stand | 20% off at Amazon
If you love using your iPad while you're lying on the couch or using your iPad on your lap, the Moko Tablet Pillow Stand is a great inexpensive stand for you. It can fit most iPads (although it's a little small for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro) and lets you keep your iPad on a soft surface in the landscape for portrait orientation. It even has tiny side pockets that can hold cables, the Apple Pencil, or other small accessories, and the outside is easily washable.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD Power Bank | 37% off at Amazon
The worst thing that can happen when you're out and about is for your iPad to run out of battery. That's why it's always helpful to have a reliable battery pack, like this Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD. Just remember that you'll need to provide the Lightning cable.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
