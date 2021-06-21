If you've been scouring Amazon for the best Prime Day iPad deals, chances are you've cashed in and saved some money for your next iPad purchase. But, we all know that every iPad needs some accessories to be the best iPad it can be, and Prime Day can help.

When you buy a new iPad, sometimes you don't have a lot of money leftover for essential accessories you might want, but Prime Day allows you to pick up those great accessories for much less than you could normally. Whether you just bought a new iPad today, or you're looking for some inexpensive accessories for your current iPad, here are the best iPad accessories you'll find this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day iPad Accessories deals for less than $25