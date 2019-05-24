It's almost Pride Month! Kick up your comfort level with a new pair of Vans and help to celebrate. From bright and in-your-face slip-ons to old school whites with rainbow piping, Vans is on-trend again this year with some of the hottest looks in honor of Pride Month.

Our top kicks

As someone who has worn Vans for years, you simply can't make a bad choice here. It's a long-lasting brand for a reason and it's not just because the designs are cool (although that's definitely a part of it). My favorite Vans, Rainbow Foxing Old Skool are classy all the way. The solid white uppers compliment any outfit whether you're out on the town or hitting the board, and the tasteful rainbow accents are a compliment to an already legendary style.

If you want something a little more splashy, the Tie Dye SK8-Hi is a gorgeous mix of color and functionality. Reinforced toecaps, padded colors, and rubber waffle soles deliver on value and style.

If you'd rather exercise your creative juices, don't forget you can design your own Vans with a few clicks of your mouse and rock your own look.

Now, get out there and wear them with pride!