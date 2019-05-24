It's almost Pride Month! Kick up your comfort level with a new pair of Vans and help to celebrate. From bright and in-your-face slip-ons to old school whites with rainbow piping, Vans is on-trend again this year with some of the hottest looks in honor of Pride Month.
- Classic white: Rainbow Foxing Old Skool
- Colorful slip-ons: Rainbow Slip-On
- The cool tie dye: Tie Dye SK8-Hi
- Purple party: Rainbow Old Skool V Platform
- Oh-so-comfy: Raid Rainbow SK8-HI 138 Decon SF
- Super slides: Rad Rainbow Slide-On
- Classic checkerboard: Checkerboard Slip-On
- Rainbow sidewalls: Rainbow SK8-Hi V Platform
- Classics with a twist: Rad Rainbow Slip-On SF
Classic white: Rainbow Foxing Old SkoolStaff pick
These Vans kicks are one of my favorites! What's not to love? You get classic white canvas uppers, reinforced toecaps, padded collars, rubber waffle soles, and classy but subtle rainbow side stripes!
Colorful slip-ons: Rainbow Slip-On
The low-profile comfortable slip-ons are beloved by sneakerheads everywhere. These canvas Vans have waffle outsoles, a white heel, and a pop of color at the front.
The cool tie dye: Tie Dye SK8-Hi
The combination of lace-up high tops with suede uppers and canvas sides makes for a killer look! With rainbow colored laces that perfectly compliment the tie-dyed sides, you can't go wrong here.
Purple party: Rainbow Old Skool V Platform
If bold is beautiful in your world, you'll love the pop of purple on these suede and canvas Vans. These gorgeous sneakers have high rainbow platform sidewalls that really make a statement.
Oh-so-comfy: Raid Rainbow SK8-HI 138 Decon SF
This combo shoe blends styles from Vans high tops skate shoes and Vans Surf SF. That means you get sturdy canvas and suede uppers plus molded UltraCush sockliners for cushioning. Add strips of pride to the side and you've got a winner.
Super slides: Rad Rainbow Slide-On
Your feet will love the all-day comfort and bold colors of these slides. Featuring a vivid rainbow foot strap and lightweight outsoles, this is the shoe that fits in on the street or beach.
Classic checkerboard: Checkerboard Slip-On
Famous for the checkerboard design, Vans has upped the game with this rainbow-infused shoe. You'll love the design, plus the padded collars and signature waffle soles.
Rainbow sidewalls: Rainbow SK8-Hi V Platform
With a nod to the beloved Vans lace-up high tops, these shoes add hook-and-loop closures and canvas and suede uppers. Rainbow sidewalls give these sneaks a pop of color.
Classics with a twist: Rad Rainbow Slip-On SF
A tasteful rainbow print hugs the side of these classic Vans slip-ons. Featuring canvas uppers and molded UltraCush sockliners, these Vans have style to spare.
Our top kicks
As someone who has worn Vans for years, you simply can't make a bad choice here. It's a long-lasting brand for a reason and it's not just because the designs are cool (although that's definitely a part of it). My favorite Vans, Rainbow Foxing Old Skool are classy all the way. The solid white uppers compliment any outfit whether you're out on the town or hitting the board, and the tasteful rainbow accents are a compliment to an already legendary style.
If you want something a little more splashy, the Tie Dye SK8-Hi is a gorgeous mix of color and functionality. Reinforced toecaps, padded colors, and rubber waffle soles deliver on value and style.
If you'd rather exercise your creative juices, don't forget you can design your own Vans with a few clicks of your mouse and rock your own look.
Now, get out there and wear them with pride!