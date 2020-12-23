The G-Technology G-RAID 8TB Thunderbolt 3 dual drive storage system is down to $549 at Amazon. You can find this price at a couple of retailers, too, including B&H and Adorama. This is a unique $50 discount, though. The 8TB drive has never dropped below $590 on Amazon before. This price is $110 better than the next step up, the 12TB drive, and that version was going as high as $750 in October. If you're looking for fast, reliable storage for your Mac, then this is the best price you're going to find.

The G-Technology G-Raid might be on the expensive side even with today's discount, but it does have a ton of amazing features designed to fully take advantage of your Apple computer. For one thing, it has dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and a single USB-C port. That allows for the full data transfer speeds of Thunderbolt 3, which is great if you plan on putting these hard drives through their paces.

Speaking of which, the system has two Enterprise-class 7200RPM dirves of 4TB each inside. These drives are removable and customizable. You can add up to 36TB of space to these individual systems. And then you can daisy chain up to five different systems together for an enormous amount of space, whether you choose to expand that far right now or not. The drives can be RAID configured for redundancy, which means your data and media and whatever else you've transferred to these drives is safe should one drive fail. Since they are removable you can just take out the failed one and replace it with something new and keep going with your data storage.

The system comes in a stackable all-aluminum enclosure that should look great with your gear. It's also covered by a five-year limited warranty from G-Technology.