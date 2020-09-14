Oneplus Buds ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / iMore

What you need to know

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of "counterfeit Apple Airpod earbuds," which are actually OnePlus Buds.
  • They were seized at an air cargo facility at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
  • The shipment originated from Hong Kong and was headed to Nevada.

In what can only be described as an embarrassing gaffe, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of OnePlus Buds from Hong Kong, mistaking them for counterfeit Apple AirPods.

While there is no doubt that the OnePlus Buds look a lot like the Apple AirPods in White, the retail boxes make it quite clear that they are legitimate products made by OnePlus. In a tweet announcing the seizure, CBP says the shipment would be valued at $398K, had they been genuine. CBP has also issued a press release praising its officers who intercepted the "counterfeit earbuds."

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Troy Miller, Director of CBP's New York Field Operations, said in a statement:

CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis. The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.

The shipment was seized at an air cargo facility located at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 31.

OnePlus Buds

The OnePlus Buds are an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds that offer good sound quality, excellent battery life, and great value. However, the wireless earbuds aren't the most feature-rich, and their design is quite clearly "inspired" by Apple's AirPods.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.