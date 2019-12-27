Powering up your devices could be much quicker if you had the appropriate charger. If you have any Power Delivery-compatible devices, then the Dbpower 45W USB-C PD Wall Charger is a stellar option, and today you can grab one for only $5.99 when you enter code IJUGGKYA during checkout. The charger usually sells for $17 which is already affordable, but today's price drop takes over half off making it a total no-brainer buy. In fact, it's probably worth picking a couple up at this price.

Speedy Dbpower 45W USB-C PD Wall Charger This fast, efficient wall charger packs a 45W punch that'll quickly charge your smartphone, Nintendo Switch, laptop, and other devices that support Power Delivery. Grab it now at its best price ever with the below code. $5.99 $16.99 $11 off See at Amazon With coupon: IJUGGKYA

This wall charger features a USB-C Power Delivery port with a powerful 45W output that is compatible with devices like models of the Apple MacBook, the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, and more. It's pretty slim as well and even features a foldable plug, along with built-in safeguards to protect against overcharging, short-circuiting, and overheating. Your $6 purchase even includes a USB-C to USB-C cable for use with Android phones, iPad Pro, and more, though you might want to pick up a few USB-C to Lightning cables if you plan to use this charger with iPhone and non-pro iPad models.

Customers at Amazon have been enjoying using this charger based on recent reviews scoring it with a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, though your purchase is backed an 18-month warranty so you can buy with confidence. At $6, the risk is super-low anyway.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.