The best part of it is that you don't even need to wait until Prime Day to bag a bargain. Best Buy has already launched its competing 'Bigger Deal' sale and it includes some stellar iPad Pro deals on the 2020 model with as much as $200 off regular prices.

Apple only just released its 2021 iPad Pro so we don't expect to see many Prime Day iPad deals on those next week. That being said, its arrival means that various retailers are slashing prices on the now previous-gen 2020 model giving you a great chance to save.

The iPad Pro 2021 just launched meaning the 2020 model is on sale at various retailers. Best Buy is the best place to shop though as you can save $50 on its regular price plus an additional $150 off with its student deals.

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro landed in spring last year and, for the most part, maintained the industrial design of the 2018 model. It still comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes with a gorgeous, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that features 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut.

Major changes include the A12Z Bionic chip that powers the device and a more advanced, multi-lens camera system. That camera setup includes a 12MP wide-angle lens with a 10MP ultra-wide lens and a LiDAR scanner which is perfect for AR use cases. It also has a studio-quality mic array.

You'll see $50 off all of the iPad Pro 2020 models available at Best Buy with the additional savings available via Best Buy's student deals. You can get access to all its student deals by signing in with your My Best Buy account and then signing up for student deals. You'll then see an extra clip coupon on the product page for each iPad that is on sale.

With prices from just $600, this is the lowest we've seen the 2020 iPad Pro go since its release. Since it has now been discontinued by Apple, once these deals are gone they will be gone for good. A couple of models have already sold out, so don't miss the others.