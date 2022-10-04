Pokémon Go: Evolving Stars event guide

It's the Season of Light in Pokémon Go and with it comes the Evolving Stars event. You won't want to miss out on the chance to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem for the first time. This event also features a Mega Gyarados raid day, event exclusive Field Research, a Collection Challenge, and more.

What is the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go?

Part of the Season of Light, the Evolving Stars event is the next step in Cosmog's journey. This event, as the name suggests, is focused on evolution. Players can complete the next part of the season's Special Research line to learn more about their Cosmog and even evolve it into a Cosmoem. Players can also earn Mega Energy and Evolution Items by completing event exclusive Field Research, and of course, catch lots and lots of Pokémon! You're going to want to stock up on lots of items for this event, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

When is the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go?

The event runs from Wednesday, October 5 through Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

*Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the event, the following Pokémon can be found more often in the wild:

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Poliwhirl

Kadabra

Haunter

Rhyhorn*

Seadra

Scyther*

Eevee*

Swinub*

Ralts*

Duskull*

Tynamo

Litwick

Helioptile

Raids

During the event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:

Field Research

During the event, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn the following rewards:

Stardust

Evolution Items

Mega Energy

*Check back soon for every event exclusive Field Research task available.

Special Research

During the event, players can complete the next part of the season long Special Research line. Follow along as you learn more about your Cosmog and evolve it into Cosmoem for the first time! And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog. Niantic assures that players will have the opportunity to encounter more Cosmog in the future.

*Check back soon for every step of this Special Research line.

Collection Challenges

This event features four Collection Challenges all focused on evolving Pokémon to earn even more Evolution Items.

*Check back soon for every Pokémon and reward in these Collection Challenges.

Mega Gyarados raid day

On Saturday, October 8, from 2 to 5 pm local time, there will be a Mega Gyarados raid day. During this mini event, players can enjoy the following:

Mega Gyarados raids

Up to five bonus Raid Passes by spinning gyms

Increased Shiny rates for Gyarados

Don't miss the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go!

Whether you'll be battling all the raids, catching event exclusive Pokémon, or just focusing on evolving your Cosmog, the Evolving Stars event isn't one you'll want to skip out on. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!