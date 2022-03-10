Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Lopunny is back and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encounters in the Sinnoh region of Generation IV, the Rabbit Pokémon Lopunny is the evolution Buneary. Lopunny starts off as a Normal type Pokémon, but with Mega Evolution, it becomes a Fighting and Normal type, and it's got solid stats as well. Eventually, other Fighting type Mega Evolved Pokémon such as Mega Lucario, Mega Heracross, Mega Medicham, Mega Blaziken, Mega Gallade, and of course, Mega Mewtwo X will push Mega Lopunny out of the spot light, but for now, the boost it provides to Fighting type Pokémon on the field makes Mega Lopunny worth having.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Lopunny, focusing on two of its weaknesses: Flying and Psychic.

Mega Pidgeot

Source: The Pokémon Company

Mega Pidgeot is the best choice for this Mega Raid in a vacuum and the best option for a Flying based offensive. A Normal and Flying Pokémon, Mega Pidgeot brings no notable weaknesses nor resistances to this fight and it will boost all your Flying type counters. Gust and Brave Bird are the ideal moveset. However, the best counters skew heavily towards Psychic types, so unless you are sure you and your raid party can bring primarily Flying types, Mega Slowbro may be the safer option.

Mega Slowbro

Source: The Pokémon Company

Despite its abysmal stats, Mega Slowbro can also perform well in this Mega Raid. It's a Water and Psychic type, giving it resistance to Fire and Fighting type moves, while also letting it boost other Psychic types on the field. It won't last particularly long, so make sure to stock up on Potions and Revives. If you are bringing Mega Slowbro to this fight, Confusion and Psychic are the moves you'll want, and be sure to coordinate with your fellow raiders to make the most of its Psychic type Mega Boost!

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Gengar with Sucker Punch and Psychic

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

What are the best counters for Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go

As a Normal and Fighting type, Mega Lopunny can deal Normal, Fighting, and Fire type damage. It's vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic type attacks, providing a couple solid strategies.

Mewtwo

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen I's Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is the best counter for Mega Lopunny, save for Shadow Mewtwo. As a Psychic type, it takes reduced damage from Lopunny's Fighting attacks and has no weaknesses the Rabbit Pokémon can exploit. It's been available a number of times, including in EX Raids, Legendary Raids, and as Giovanni's first Shadow Legendary Pokémon, so most players have had the chance to catch at least a couple already. Any Mewtwo coming to this Raid should know Confusion and Psystrike; however, if you don't have the Legacy move or the Elite TM to spare, Psychic can work in place of Psystrike.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although either forme of Hoopa performs well against Mega Lopunny, Hoopa Unbound is the better option of the two. As a Psychic and Dark type, it brings no relevent weaknesses or resistances to the fight and it will benefit from a Psychic type Mega Boost, if you can coordinate the use of Mega Slowbro. Unfortunately, Hoopa is limited to one per account and only for players who completed a limited Timed Research. On top of that, it costs a whopping 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change formes, so many players will not be able to afford that. However, if you happen to have a Hoopa Unbound, you'll want it to know Confusion and Psychic for this fight.

Hoopa (Confined)

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical djinn Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region, Hoopa Confined is also an excellent counter for Mega Lopunny. Like most other Mythicals in Pokémon Go, Hoopa is limited to one per account and can only be captured as part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, but if you've caught one, it's well worth the investment of Rare Candy to power up. Fortunately, Confined is Hoopa's normal forme and it only requires ten Candy and 2,000 Stardust to return to Confined forme. As a Psychic and Ghost type, Hoopa resists Mega Lopunny's Normal and Fighting type moves, while having no weaknesses the Rabbit Pokémon can exploit. Confusion and Psychic are the moves you'll want your Hoopa to know.

Latios

Source: The Pokémon Company

Part of the Eon Duo, Latios is an excellent counter for Mega Lopunny. Latios is a Psychic and Dragon type, giving it resistance to Fighting and Fire type moves. It's also been available several times in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough Reward encounter, and even as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward enounter, so most players have had many opportunities to add this little jet plane to their roster. Zen Headbutt and Psychic are the moves you'll want you Latios to know for this fight.

Lugia

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another excellent choice for countering Mega Lopunny is the mascot of Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Solu Silver, Lugia. It's a Psychic and Flying type, so capable of hitting on two of Lopunny's weaknesses, all while resisting Fighting type damage. Lugia has also been available in so many ways so many times that most active players have had ample opportunity to add it to their roster. In a vacuum, Extrasensory and Aeroblast+ are its best moves, but if paired with a Mega Slowbro, the Psychic type Future Sight works well.

Conkeldurr

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Unova region, Conkeldurr performs very well in this Mega Raid. As a pure Fighting type, it has no weaknesses the Rabbit Pokémon can exploit, but it doesn't bring any resistances either. Although it is expensive to evolve, Conkeldurr benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving lots of Candy for powering up, and its first stage, Timburr has been featured in a number of events. You'll want your Conkeldurr to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Moltres

Source: The Pokémon Company

The mascot of Team Valor, Moltres is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. Its Fire and Flying typing give it resistance to Fighting and Fire type attacks and, despite being a Legendary Pokémon, it's been available so many times and in so many ways that there's just no good reason not to have one yet. The best moveset is Wing Attack and Sky Attack; however, Sky Attack requires an Elite TM if you didn't catch Moltres during limited events.

Lucario

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario is an excellent counter for Mega Lopunny. Lucario will take double damage from Fire and Fighting type attacks, so it won't last terribly long in this fight, but it will do a lot of damage while it's kicking. Another downside is that Lucario is still pretty difficult to get and power up. Its first stage, Riolu is a relatively rare hatch from Eggs (10KM Eggs at that) so many players don't have one yet. Still, if you're bringing Lucario along, you'll want Counter and Aura Sphere for the moveset.

Metagross

Source: The Pokémon Company

Even though its Mega Evolution hasn't been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, Metagross is a fantastic choice for this Mega Raid. It's resistant to Mega Lopunny's Normal attacks and it has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. Best of all, its first stage, Beldum has been featured in many events, including Community Day and the recent Steel and Psychic Incense Day so most players have a few. Zen Headbutt and Psychic is the best moveset for this Raid, however, if you have Meteor Mash, don't TM it!!! Meteor Mash is a Legacy move and one of the best moves in the game.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great counter for Mega Lopunny is one of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion. This Rock and Fighting type resists Fire and Normal type damage, but it will take increased damage from Fighting type moves. Terrakion has had several runs in raids, as well as being featured as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most active players have at least one. If you are bringing Terrakion to this fight, you'll want Zen Headbutt and Sacred Sword for its moveset.

Gardevoir

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of two final evolutions of Ralts, Gardevoir works well in this fight. The Psychic and Fairy Pokémon will take reduced damage from Lopunny's Fighting attacks and it has no relevant weaknesses. Given how common Ralts is and that it's the cheaper of the two evolutions, most players have had plenty of opportunities to add Gardevoir to their roster. Confusion and Psychic are the moves you'll want your Gardevoir to know for this Mega Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Gust and Psychic

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Exeggutor with Confusion and Psychic

Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Quick Attack and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Victini with Confusion and Psychic

Delphox with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Celebi with Confusion and Psychic

Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

Jirachi with Confusion and Psychic

Landorus (Therian forme) with Extrasensory and Superpower

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Psychic

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast+

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Exeggutor with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Note: Shadow Mewtwo outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including the Megas.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

It's always better to have as big a party as possible for Mega raids so be sure to invite plenty of friends; however, Lopunny's not particularly hard to beat. If you're high level and have the top counters, you should be able to take it down with just three players.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Cloudy weather will boost Mega Lopunny's Fighting type attacks as well as your Fighting and Fairy type counters.

Partially Cloudy weather will boost Mega Lopunny's Normal type attacks.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Mega Lopunny's Fire attack.

Windy conditions will boost your Flying and Psychic counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Lopunny in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about tackling this Mega Raid? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!