Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Manectric is back and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid.

Who is Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, the blue and yellow canine Manectric served as little more than a Pokédex entry when introduced to Pokémon Go. It has decent stats, but nothing outstanding and certainly nothing in comparison to Legendary Electric types, like Raikou, Zekrom, and Zapdos.

However, with Mega Evolution providing a considerable boost not only to Manectric's stats, but also to any Electric type allies, Mega Manectric is definitely going to be a very useful addition to your roster. It can keep pace with Mega Ampharos and has far fewer weaknesses to boot.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Manectric, but only one that focused on its sole weakness: Ground.

Mega Steelix

Currently, Mega Steelix is the only Ground type Mega Evolved Pokémon in the game. This is pretty unfortunate because Mega Steelix just cannot deal the kind of damage necessary to made it perform well in raids. However, it is a tank and will last a long time on the field, all while boosting Ground types. As a Ground and Steel type, it resists Electric type damage, but takes super effective damage from Fire type moves. Mega Steelix also lacks a Ground type fast move, so you'll want Dragon Tail and Earthquake for its moveset.

Honorable mentions

While these will perform better in a vacuum, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon won't provide a helpful Mega Boost, but can still work for this raid:

What are the best counters for Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Electric type, Manectric can deal Electric, Dark, and Fire type damage, and its only weakness is Ground. While that means this is a fairly straightforward fight, it does come with some promising strategies in the future when more Ground type Mega Evolutions are introduced. Until then, however, Ground types with moves like Mud-Slap, Mud Shot, Earth Power, and Earthquake make up the bulk of our recommendations.

Garchomp

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Garchomp is the top counter in this Mega Raid. Its first stage, Gible has been featured in events, including Community Day, so most players have had the chance to add Garchomp to their roster. As a Ground and Dragon type, Garchomp takes reduced damage from Electric and Fire, while having no relevant weaknesses. And, though it's not been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, Garchomp does have a Mega Evolution as well that will eventually make it even more effective in this fight. Mud Shot and the Community Day exclusive move, Earth Power are the moves you'll want your Garchomp to know. If you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or an Elite TM to spare, Earthquake will also work well.

Rhyperior

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Rhyperior is another excellent choice for this Mega Raid. Not only has Rhyhorn been in the game since day one, but it's also been featured in Community Day and many other events, given players plenty of opportunity to catch and evolve. As a Ground and Rock type, it resists Electric and Fire, while having no weaknesses Mega Manectric can exploit. If you are bringing Rhyperior to this fight, you'll want Mud-Slap and Earthquake for its moveset.

Groudon

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Ruby, Groudon is no longer the best counter for Mega Manectric, but it's still one of the best out there. As a pure Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Electric attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. Although Groudon is a Legendary, it's been available many, many times in Raids, as well as from Special Research, Research Breakthrough rewards, and the Pokémon Go Battle League. Safe to say, most players have had multiple chances to add Groudon to their roster. If you are bringing the Continent Pokémon to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Landorus (Therian forme)

A Legendary Pokémon from the Unovan region, Landorus has two formes, both of which perform great in this Raid. Therian forme Landorus is the better of the two, despite having lesser moves, thanks to a massive attack stat. A Ground and Flying type, Landorus resists Electric attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. Mud Shot and Earthquake are the ideal moves for Therian forme Landorus in this fight.

Landorus (Incarnate forme)

Although it doesn't have the stats of Therian forme Landorus, Incarnate forme Landorus has better moves, making it another excellent choice for countering Mega Manectric. As a Ground and Flying type, it brings along the same resistances and weaknesses, and it uses the same candy to power up as well. Incarnate forme Landorus has also been available more often than Therian forme, so even more players already have this Pokémon on their team. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves you'll want for this fight.

Excadrill

The evolution of Gen V's Drilbur, Excadrill makes a great counter for Mega Manectric. It's readily available, with Drilbur having been featured in multiple events. As a Ground and Steel type, Excadrill resists Electric attacks, but takes double damage from Fire type moves. Mud-Slap and Drill Run are the moves you'll want your Excadrill to know for this fight.

Rhydon

While Rhyperior is definitely a better option, if you've run out of Sinnoh Stones, Rhydon is still a good counter for Mega Manectric and it has the same typing. The second stage of Gen I's Rhyhorn, there's no good excuse not to have a couple powerful Rhydon, as well as plenty of Candy for powering them up. If you are bringing Rhydon to this fight, you'll want Mud-Slap for the fast attack and Earthquake for the charged.

Krookodile

Relatively new to Pokémon Go, Krookodile is the final evolution of Gen V's Sandile. Don't be too surprised that you see it so rarely; the only way to get Sandile is from the 12KM Strange Eggs received from defeating the Team GO Rocket Executives: Cliff, Sierra and Arlo. Still, if you have this Dark and Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Electric and Dark type attacks. Mud Slap and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Krookodile to bring to this fight.

Golurk

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Golurk performs well in this Mega Raid. As a Ground and Ghost type, it takes reduced damage from Electric type attacks, but double damage from Dark type. Its first stage, Golett has been in the wild for a long time, with increased spawns during the Halloween events, as well as appearing in Eggs. Better yet, it only takes 50 Candy to evolve, so odds are you have the Candies to power up your Golurk. Mud-Slap and Earth Power are the moves you'll want your Golurk to know for this fight.

Golem

The final evolution of Gen I's Geodude, there are two version of Golem, Kantonian and Alolan; however, for this fight, you'll wan the original Kantonian Golem. As a Ground and Rock type, it takes reduced damage from Electric and Fire, with no weaknesses Mega Manectric can exploit. It's also been in the game since day one, as well as having been featured in a number of events. Mud-Slap and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Golem to know for this fight, although Mud Shot also works well.

Donphan

Originally encounterd in the Johto region of Gen II, Donphan is another great counter for Mega Manectric. It's readily available and easy to power up. As a pure Ground type, it take reduced damage from Electric and has no relevant weaknesses. If you're bringing Donphan to this fight, you'll want it to know Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Ground) and Giga Impact

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Hoopa (Unbound) with Confusion and Psychic

Seismitoad with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Terrakion with Smack Down and Sacred Sword

Nidoking with Fury Cutter and Earth Power

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Hippowdon with Ice Fang and Earth Power

Latios with Dragon Breath and Psychic

Palkia with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Gastrodon with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Shadow Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Earthquake

Shadow Nidoking with Fury Cutter and Earth Power

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Nidoqueen with Poison Jab and Earth Power

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

How many players does it take to beat Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

Although Mega Manectric can be beat by as few as three top level Trainers with the best counters, this is a Mega Raid we're talking about. The more players you can include in your Raid party, the faster you will beat it, earning you all more Mega Energy. I'd recommend having at least five Trainers when you tackle Mega Manectris.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Manectric's Electric type attacks.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost its Fire attack, as well as your Ground type counters.

Fog will boost Mega Manectric's Dark type attack.

Questions about taking on Mega Manectric in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about tackling this Mega Raid? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below