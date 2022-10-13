Pokémon Go: Festival of Lights event guide

The Season of Light is here and with it the Festival of Lights event is returning to Pokémon Go. You won't want to miss your chance to encounter illuminating Pokémon, including Morelull who is making its Pokémon Go debut. This event also features increased Shiny Chinchou, Timed Research to earn a new avatar pose, and more.

What is the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go?

The Festival of Lights is a recurring event in Pokémon Go centered around Diwali. The event celebrates light and the bonds of friendship between people and their Pokémon. This year the event serves as the debut for Morelull and Shiinotic, the Illuminating Pokémon. This year will also see illuminated Pokémon that will glow at nighttime, as well as lots of Pokémon in raids and lured by Incense. You're going to want to stock up on lots of items for this event, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

When is the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go?

The Festival of Lights event runs from Friday October 14 through Monday, October 17, 2022.

*Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the Festival of Lights event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:

Pikachu*

Vulpix*

Galarian Ponyta*

Magnemite*

Chinchou*

Litwick

Litleo*

Helioptile

Dedenne

Morelull

Togedemaru

Incense Pokémon

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Festival of Lights event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often using Incense:

Alolan Geodude*

Galarian Ponyta*

Blitzle*

Darumaka*

Galarian Darumaka*

Litwick

Dedenne

Morelull

Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Festival of Lights event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:

Galarian Ponyta* (one star)

Darumaka*

Dedenne

Morelull

Alolan Raichu* (three star)

Galarian Weezing*

Mawile*

Hisuian Braviary*

Xerneas* (five star)

Mega Manectric* (Mega)

Field Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Festival of Lights, players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:

Galarian Ponyta*

Electabuzz*

Magmar*

Chinchou*

Blitzle*

Dedenne

Morelull

*Check back soon for every event exclusive Field Research task.

Timed Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Festival of Lights event, players can complete a Timed Research line to earn the Sparklers avatar pose.

*Check back soon for every step and reward in this event exclusive Timed Research line.

Additional bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Festival of Lights event, players can enjoy the following additional bonuses:

Illuminated Pokémon in the wild

Event exclusive stickers in PokéStops, gifts and the PokéShop

Increased Shiny rates for Chinchou

Double Catch XP

Double Catch Candy

Two hour long Incense

Don't miss the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go!

With an exciting lineup of Pokémon in raids and the fun of searching for illuminated Pokémon in the wild, the Festival of Lights event isn't one you'll want to skip out on. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!