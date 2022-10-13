Pokémon Go: Festival of Lights event guide
How to make the most of the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go
The Season of Light is here and with it the Festival of Lights event is returning to Pokémon Go. You won't want to miss your chance to encounter illuminating Pokémon, including Morelull who is making its Pokémon Go debut. This event also features increased Shiny Chinchou, Timed Research to earn a new avatar pose, and more.
What is the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go?
The Festival of Lights is a recurring event in Pokémon Go centered around Diwali. The event celebrates light and the bonds of friendship between people and their Pokémon. This year the event serves as the debut for Morelull and Shiinotic, the Illuminating Pokémon. This year will also see illuminated Pokémon that will glow at nighttime, as well as lots of Pokémon in raids and lured by Incense. You're going to want to stock up on lots of items for this event, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
When is the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go?
The Festival of Lights event runs from Friday October 14 through Monday, October 17, 2022.
*Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Festival of Lights event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:
- Pikachu*
- Vulpix*
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Magnemite*
- Chinchou*
- Litwick
- Litleo*
- Helioptile
- Dedenne
- Morelull
- Togedemaru
Incense Pokémon
During the Festival of Lights event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often using Incense:
- Alolan Geodude*
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Blitzle*
- Darumaka*
- Galarian Darumaka*
- Litwick
- Dedenne
- Morelull
Raids
During the Festival of Lights event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:
- Galarian Ponyta* (one star)
- Darumaka*
- Dedenne
- Morelull
- Alolan Raichu* (three star)
- Galarian Weezing*
- Mawile*
- Hisuian Braviary*
- Xerneas* (five star)
- Mega Manectric* (Mega)
Field Research
During the Festival of Lights, players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Electabuzz*
- Magmar*
- Chinchou*
- Blitzle*
- Dedenne
- Morelull
*Check back soon for every event exclusive Field Research task.
Timed Research
During the Festival of Lights event, players can complete a Timed Research line to earn the Sparklers avatar pose.
*Check back soon for every step and reward in this event exclusive Timed Research line.
Additional bonuses
During the Festival of Lights event, players can enjoy the following additional bonuses:
- Illuminated Pokémon in the wild
- Event exclusive stickers in PokéStops, gifts and the PokéShop
- Increased Shiny rates for Chinchou
- Double Catch XP
- Double Catch Candy
- Two hour long Incense
Don't miss the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go!
With an exciting lineup of Pokémon in raids and the fun of searching for illuminated Pokémon in the wild, the Festival of Lights event isn't one you'll want to skip out on. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
Casian Holly has been writing about gaming at iMore since 2019, but their real passion is Pokémon. From the games to the anime, cards and toys, they eat, sleep, and breathe all things Pokémon. You can check out their many Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sword and Shield guides and coverage here on iMore.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.