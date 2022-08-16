Pokémon Go: Pokémon World Championship 2022 event guide

The Season of Go is coming to a close in Pokémon Go, bringing with it the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event. Join in with your fellow trainers as the top Pokémon GO players compete to be crowned the 2022 Pokémon GO World Champion. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this new event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

Every year the Pokémon World Championships is held to bring together the top Pokémon players from around to compete in Pokémon video games, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokkén Tournament, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Go. This year, Pokémon Go is celebrating with an in game event. During this event, players will be able to catch a new costumed Pikachu, complete event exclusive Timed Research, and even have a chance at some great Legacy moves.

When is the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon World Championship 2022 event runs from Thursday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

* Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the Pokémon World Championships 2022 event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:

Nidoran♀*

Mankey*

Machop*

Mudkip*

Sableye*

Meditite*

Swablu*

Spheal*

Croagunk*

Scraggy

Galarian Stunfisk*

Dewpider

Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Pokémon World Championships 2022 event, players can battle the following Pokémon in raids:

Field Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Pokémon World Championships 2022 event, players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research to earn encounters with the following Pokémon:

Bulbasaur*

Gastly*

Rhyhorn*

Magikarp*

Chikorita*

Mudkip*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Beldum*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Fletchling*

Timed Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Pokémon World Championships 2022 event, players can complete a Timed Research line to earn rewards like an encounter with the Pokémon World Championships 2022 costumed Pikachu, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

Check back soon for every step of this Timed Research line.

Event exclusive moves

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Pokémon World Championships 2022 event, players can evolve the following Pokémon with event exclusive Legacy moves:

Rhyperior with Rock Wrecker

Gengar with Shadow Punch

Gyarados with Aqua Tail

Metagross with Meteor Mash

Talonflame with Incinerate

Bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event, players can enjoy the following additional bonuses:

NPC Pokémon trainers at PokéStops

Triple Stardust for Pokémon Go Battle League

Up to 50 Pokémon Go Battle League battles per day

Pokémon World Championship avatar shirts

Galar Dragon and Dark type sports avatar outfits

Questions about the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event in Pokémon Go? Will you be tuning in live to watch the top Pokémon Go players compete? Which returning Legacy move are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!