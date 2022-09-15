Pokémon Go: Test Your Mettle event guide

A brand new Steel type event is coming to Pokémon Go. The Test Your Mettle event features brand new raids and Steel type Pokémon. You won't want to waste a moment battling and catching all these Steel type Pokémon. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most of this exciting new event!

What is the Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go?

Test Your Mettle is a brand new event in Pokémon Go focused entirely on Steel type Pokémon. This event features two new Ultra Beasts, Celesteela and Kartana, as well as Mega Aggron in raids. Steel and Electric type, Togedemaru is also making its Pokémon Go debut, and lots of other Steel type Pokémon will take over the wild, eggs, and research rewards. Make sure you check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped for this exciting new event.

When is the Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go?

The Test Your Mettle event runs from Friday, September 16 through Wednesday, September 21, 2022.



* Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:

Magnemite*

Pineco*

Nosepass*

Aron*

Beldum*

Prinplup

Bronzor*

Drilbur

Ferroseed*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Togedemaru

Eggs

(Image credit: Naintic)

During the event, 7KM eggs collected from friend gifts contain the following Pokémon:

Alolan Sandshrew*

Alolan Diglett*

Galarian Meowth*

Riolu*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the event, the following Pokémon can be challenged in raids:

Scyther* (one star)

Beldum* (one star)

Shieldon* (one star)

Klink* (one star)

Togedemaru (one star)

Magneton (three star)

Skarmory* (three star)

Mawile* (three star)

Lairon (three star)

Celesteela (five star)

Kartana (five star)

Mega Aggron (mega)

Field Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the event, players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn encounters with the following Pokémon:

Magnemite*

Pineco*

Nosepass*

Beldum*

Drilbur

Ferroseed*

Togedemaru

Timed Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the event, players can complete a Timed Research line focused on Steel type Pokémon to earn Aggron Mega Energy and encounters with Togedemaru and Aron.

Check back soon for every step and reward in this Timed Research line.

Bonuses

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the event, players can enjoy the following additional bonuses:

Increased candy for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Increased XL candy for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Don't miss the Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go

Whether you'll be catching Ultra Beasts, Mega Aggron, or all the Steel type Pokémon popping up on the map, the Test Your Mettle event isn't one you'll want to skip out on. Be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!