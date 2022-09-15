Pokémon Go: Mega Aggron Mega Raid guide

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging raids yet, but we have everything you need to know to beat them.

Who is Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Aggron is a Steel and Rock type Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving. When it Mega Evolves, it changes to a pure Steel type and gets a huge stat boost. In Pokémon Go, Mega Aggron deals more damage than any other Steel type Mega currently available. Eventually, it will be blown out of the water by Mega Metagross, but for now, its bulk will serve well providing a Steel type Mega Boost in raids. Also, make sure you check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped to take on all these raids!

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Aggron, focusing on two of its weaknesses: Fire and Fighting.

Mega Charizard Y

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The best performing Mega in this raid is Mega Charizard Y and if you're planning on running a Fire type team, it's the best option. It's a Fire and Flying type, so it resists Steel type damage, but Rock and Electric moves hit for super effective damage. If you're bringing Mega Charizard to this fight, Fire Spin and Blast Burn are the moves you'll want.

Mega Charizard X

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Although Y performs better, Mega Charizard X also fares well against Mega Aggron. As a Dragon and Fire type, it resists Steel and Electric type damage, but Rock and Dragon type moves hit extra hard. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is also the ideal moveset for this Charizard.

Mega Houndoom

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mega Houndoom can also serve as Mega for a Fire based team. It's a Dark and Fire type, giving it resistance to Steel type moves, but a weakness against Rock type damage. Fire Fang and Flamethrower is its best moveset going up against Mega Aggron.

Mega Lopunny

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Although it won't last nearly as long on the field as Fire type Megas, Mega Lopunny

is the only Fighting type Mega currently available in Pokémon Go. As a Fighting and Normal type, it resists Rock type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Aggron can exploit. Double Kick and Focus Blast are the moves your Lopunny should know.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Gengar with Lick and Focus Blast

What are the best counters for Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go?

Mega Aggron is a pure Steel type with access to Steel, Dragon, Rock, and Electric type moves. Its weaknesses include Fire, Ground, and Fighting type moves leaving room for multiple winning strategies.

Terrakion

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is the top counter for Mega Aggron, even beating out Megas and Shadows. It's a Rock and Fighting type, so it resists Rock type damage, but Steel type moves hit extra hard. Terrakion has had several runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Double Kick and Sacred Sword are the ideal moves for this raid.

Lucario

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Sinnoh native, Lucario is the next top counter for Mega Aggron. As a Steel and Fighting type, it resists Steel, Dragon, and Rock type damage while having no relevant weaknesses. Unfortunately, Lucario can only be obtained via evolution at the moment and its first stage remains a relatively rare egg hatch. Still, if you have one, Lucario should know Counter and Aura Sphere for this fight.

Reshiram

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram also performs well against Mega Aggron. As a Fire and Dragon type, it resists Steel and Electric type damage, but it takes super effective damage from Rock and Dragon type moves. Reshiram has only had two full runs in raids, so some players may not have enough candy to power it up. Fire Fang and Overheat is the ideal moveset for Reshiram here.

Conkeldurr

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Conkeldurr is another excellent choice for this raid. It's a pure Fighting type, so it resists Rock type damage and it has no weaknesses Mega Aggron can exploit. Not only is its first stage very common, but Conkeldurr benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving lots of extra candy to power it up. Counter and Dynamic Punch is the moveset you'll want.

Machamp

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I, Machamp is our next top counter. This pure Fighting type resists Rock type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Even better, not only has the Machamp line been in the game since day one, but it even had the Community Day treatment, so nearly every active player has at least one by now. If you're adding Machamp to your team, you want it to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Excadrill

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Native of the Unova region, Excadrill also performs well against Mega Aggron. A Ground and Steel type, it resists every single move type Aggron has. Even better, it's only prior stage is very common and have been featured in many events, so odds are, you have at least one Excadrill already powered up. Mud-Slap and Earthquake are the moves you'll want in this raid.

Landorus (Therian)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of Gen V's Forces of Nature, Landorus (Therian) is another top performer in this raid. He's a Ground and Flying type, so he resists Electric type moves and has no relevant weaknesses. Although his Incarnate forme has seen more raid time, both formes share candy, so he's easier to power up. Mud Shot and Earthquake are his ideal moves against Mega Aggron.

Heatran

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

A Legendary originally encountered in the Sinnoh region, Heatran performs well against Mega Aggron. As a Steel and Fire type, it resists Steel and Dragon type damage, while having no notable weaknesses. Heatran has also had several runs in raids, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. If you add it to your team, Heatran should know Fire Spin and Flamethrower.

Emboar

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The final evolution of Gen V's Fire starter, Emboar is another great choice in this raid. It's a Fighting and Fire type, so it will benefit from all of the top Mega Pokémon and resist Steel type damage. As a starter, the Emboar line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so you probably have a couple already. Low Kick and Blast Burn are technically its best moves in this fight, but with a Fire type Mega on the field, Ember may perform better.

Blaziken

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The final evolution of Hoenn's Fire starter, Blaziken also performs great in this raid. It's also a Fighting and Fire type, so you can count on whichever Mega Boost is active, and it resists Steel type damage. Blaziken's line has also been featured in many events, and it has been in the game even longer than Emboar, so you most likely have a few already. Counter and Blast Burn is technically Blaziken's best moveset in this raid; however Fire Spin may perform better if there is a Fire type Mega on the field, as opposed to a Fighting type Mega.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Buzzwole with Counter and Superpower

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Virizion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Galarian Zapdos with Counter and Close Combat

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Hisuian Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Shadow Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Shadow Typhlosion with Ember and Blast Burn

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Flamethrower

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Note: Shadow Machamp, Shadow Entei, Shadow Hariyama, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Arcanine perform on par with the top counters in this raid. Shadow Machamp outperforms even Mega Charizard Y. However, you'll want to match your Shadow Pokémon with the Mega Pokémon on the field to make the most of the same type Mega Boost.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go?

Even under the best conditions, this is a tough raid thanks to Mega Aggron's massive defense. It should be possible for three top level players with the best counters to handle; however, as this is a mega raid, you'll want to beat it as fast as possible to earn the most Aggron Mega Energy. I would aim for five players or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Snow will boost Mega Aggron's Steel type moves

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost its Rock type moves

Wind will boost its Dragon type move

Rain will boost its Electric type move

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Fighting type counters

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Fire and Ground type counters

Get ready to face Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go!

Mega Aggron will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to get your team ready and track down some raids! Also be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go guides, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!